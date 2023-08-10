Suncor Stainless Has Developed a NEW Line of Grade 316 Stainless Steel Lashing Rings

Suncor Stainless® announces the launch of a new line of heavy-duty lashing rings designed for demanding tie-down applications. The new series features bent D-Rings that are angled and extend beyond the surface. This enables the user to attach lashing fittings to the ring without having to lift the ring first, which allows one handed attachment. The new product line answers the challenges that several industries face. Specifically, the need for versatile, long-lasting lashing rings that are ideal for numerous applications and have load capacities that are suited for the small to large scale applications. These new lashing rings are an expansion of Suncor's standard lashing rings and D-Ring shape product line series.

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suncor's lashing rings come in a variety of sizes, types, mounting options, and working load limits to meet the requirements of many applications. Rings are forged for strength and components are made from 316 stainless steel for added durability in harsh environments.

The new lashing rings are suitable for securement and tie-down applications, as long as the specified working load limits (WLLs) are strictly adhered to. The WLLs for the series range from 3,000 lbs. to 8,500 lbs. (1,361 kg – 3,856 kg). These industrial strength lashing rings are ideal for cargo applications such as overseas container shipments or long-haul trailering equipment cross country.

Suncor Stainless® Inc., is a leading manufacturer of stainless steel hardware in the industrial, marine, government, architectural, OEM and commercial industries. Suncor's modern facilities manufacture an ever-expanding product line that has become one of the world's most complete and highest quality sources for stainless steel chain, hardware and custom parts. As an ISO 9001 certified company, you can trust that all Suncor® products and services will consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Media Contact

Katie Kastanek, Suncor Stainless, 508-732-1082, [email protected]

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE Suncor Stainless