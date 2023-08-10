Unitek Learning Sees Opportunities in Albuquerque, New Mexico

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- This fall, the Brookline College Albuquerque campus will move to a new location in joined buildings at 303 Roma Avenue Northwest and 500 4th Street Northwest. In addition, the Brookline Cottonwood location will join the main campus at this new Albuquerque location. The students will benefit from having access to an active learning center, collaboration room, and will participate in dynamic simulation rooms, virtual-classrooms, and skills labs.

“This is thrilling news for our team and the community,” said Scott Turncliff, the Campus Director in Albuquerque. “One reason we chose this campus is its central location and proximity to hospitals and other medical facilities. We even anticipate that some students will travel from nearby states so that they may attend our programs. Together, we can help bridge the gap to reduce New Mexico’s labor shortage for healthcare professionals.”

Dr. Navneet Bhasin, Chief Operations Officer at Unitek Learning, added: “This new property provides increased safety and security features to make everyone as comfortable as possible. In addition, this new space offers an attached parking garage with free parking for both students and staff to provide convenience and the additional layer of security for all.”

The Brookline College Albuquerque campus offers a variety of programs, including Medical Assisting, Practical Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Second Degree in Nursing and the recently launched Occupational Therapy Assistant program. These programs feature hands-on training and supervised externships and clinical experiences to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals.

“We are so thrilled for this transition in Albuquerque,” said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. “Recently, we have shifted our focus to include greater technological services and expand student outcomes. Our goal is to produce highly skilled graduates for the field of healthcare. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

Scott Turncliff, Campus Director, Unitek Learning, https://www.uniteklearning.com/, 505-230-0048, [email protected]

SOURCE Unitek Learning