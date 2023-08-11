WaterField Unveils Sophisticated ROG Ally Magnetic Gaming Case for the Handheld and Accessories

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- San Francisco designer and manufacturer WaterField Designs introduces the handcrafted ROG Ally Magnetic Case, a professional-looking case custom-fitted for the popular Asus ROG Ally console and a few key accessories. In premium full-grain leather, vegan ballistic nylon, or waxed canvas, with plush interior padding, the Asus ROG Ally case protects the device for gamers on the go. An innovative magnetic “zipper” closure supports in-case charging, adding versatility to the stylish handheld gaming case.

“Our customers urged us to add a custom-sized ROG Ally case to our magnetic gaming case line,” explained company owner Gary Waterfield. “Our magnetic handheld gaming cases close with a silent magnetic ‘zipper’ that customers love. It’s secure and fun to use, and it even allows you to charge your ROG Ally while it’s protected inside. I just love the smell of the premium leather and the way the compact case feels in my hand.”

The premium full-grain leather exterior is available in various colors, and the vegan versions in ballistic nylon or waxed canvas sport the same stylish look. Lightweight foam and plush interior padding envelop the ROG Ally for custom-fitted protection. Strings of rare-earth magnets along two sides of the gaming console case create an inventive magnetic “zipper” that can be opened by pulling the sides apart or by placing one finger inside and “unzipping” the magnets. The sleek, sophisticated case carries the gaming handheld discreetly, making it suitable for any environment.

Features:



Rugged full-grain leather, ballistic nylon, and waxed canvas each project a professional aesthetic (that can slip under the radar at work).

Lightweight, closed-cell foam protects the ROG Ally console from damage.

Clever rare-earth magnetic “zipper” closure quietly secures the main compartment, acts as a protective bumper, and allows in-case charging.

Soft, plush liner protects the ROG Ally display and chassis.

Reinforced interior seams create an additional protective barrier around the ROG Ally.

Cushioned interior pockets stow Mini SD cards and a charging cord or another accessory.

Two nylon loops attach to an optional carabiner that can fasten the handheld gaming case to a bag or strap.

Designed and handcrafted in WaterField’s San Francisco sewing studio.

The Magnetic ROG Ally Case joins the Steam Deck Magnetic Case, the Analogue Pocket Magnetic Case, the Playdate Magnetic Case, and the Magnetic Case for the Switch, each part of WaterField’s bespoke handheld gaming case collection. Designed to keep gaming consoles and accessories safe and organized, the WaterField gaming case collection suits everyone from the casual gamer to the hardcore enthusiast.

Availability & Pricing

ROG Ally Magnetic Case

Price: $84 (ballistic nylon or waxed canvas); $89 (full-grain leather).

Colors and materials: choice of black, blue, chocolate, grizzly, or white full-grain leather with black ballistic nylon; or two vegan options: all-black ballistic nylon or all-tan waxed canvas. Lightweight closed-cell foam. Padded lining. Strings of rare-earth magnets. Nylon webbing loops.

Dimensions & weight: 12 x 5 x 1.75 in.; 6.4oz.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins August 11.

Additional Magnetic Gaming Cases from WaterField Designs:

Magnetic Case for the Switch & Switch Lite

Price: $79 (ballistic nylon or waxed canvas); $84 (full-grain leather).

Switch: 10.25 x 4.5 x 1.5 in.; 7 oz.

Switch Lite: 8.75 x 4 x 1.5 in.; 6.5 oz.

Steam Deck Magnetic Case

Price: $84 (ballistic nylon or waxed canvas); $89 (full-grain leather).

Dimensions & weight: 12.5 x 5.25 x 2 in.; 9.6 oz.

Analogue Pocket Magnetic Case

Price: $64 (ballistic nylon or waxed canvas); $69 (full-grain leather).

Dimensions & weight: 7 x 5 x .5 in.; 4.5 oz.

Playdate Magnetic Case

Price: $45 (ballistic nylon or waxed canvas); $49 (full-grain leather).

Dimensions & weight: 7 x 5 x .5 in.; 4.5 oz.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information is available at the company website under “Our Story.”

Waterfield Designs and SFBags are trademarks of WaterField Designs © 1998-2023. WaterField is not affiliated with Asus, Valve, Nintendo, Panic, or Analogue, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

