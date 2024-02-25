A & I Wealth Management presents an Aging Seminar with Annalee Kruger

A & I Wealth Management presents an educational lunch-and-learn event for the American public. In this hybrid seminar (in-person and online), families and individuals can learn all about retirement income planning from Annalee Kruger, an expert on aging financial planning. The event date is March 6, 2024, and pre-registration is recommended.

DENVER, Colo., Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the years go by, the thought of aging—whether for ourselves or our parents—starts to put some weight on our minds. Whether retirement is on the horizon, or we are considering the future of family dynamics, planning is the key.

Aging gracefully means ensuring we have the care we need without burdening our loved ones. But where do we start? In the same way that nobody is prepared to become a parent, no one is prepared to become elderly or to have an aging parent in the household, so we all learn "on the go."

However, there is a shortcut and time saving method to get prepared—to be fast-forward educated by a financial planner. Just like any expert, financial planners review and work through hundreds of different situations, they know about all the underwater stones and expected obstacles, as well as how to prepare for any scenario of the new life stages in the most efficient way.

If you are in the stage of gathering information on the above topics, we have a great event for you to attend, which will be held in the first week of March.

Karl Frank, CFP, will introduce Annalee Kruger, an expert on aging financial planning. Annalee will discuss the experiences she has had over her career working with families who are caring for elderly loved ones. Learn how to avoid a tragedy by putting together your aging plan. Learn about the seven steps that can make a huge impact on an elderly person's journey. And learn how to avoid caregiver's burnout—which happens when adult children are thrown into caring for their parents without a plan!

In this event, we will discuss the best ways to ensure that:

Elders are safe and happy

Elders have the best quality of life and best care possible

Adult children can just be sons or daughters vs. care coordinator

Elders want to age in place and not be a burden on their kids. With proper planning, everyone can have what they are looking for!

This event would be both held in-person in the A & I office in the Denver metro area and streamed live via Zoom.

To RSVP, click here: https://www.assetsandincome.com/events/aging-plans-with-karl-frank-and-annalee-kruger/

