A #1 Rated Diet App Announces Addition of Professional Connect Service for Dietitians and Trainers to Work with Their Clients

The new service is completely free for both professionals and clients. Moreover, there are no advertisements in MyNetDiary and no sharing of user data. "Even account creation is optional, making it a safe, privacy-minded tool for healthy lives," says Oreshko.

With Professional Connect, a health professional can review summaries and trend reports and monitor progress about nutrition, exercise, sleep, water consumption and other areas recorded in the app by the client. In addition to providing feedback to clients, a professional can use the app's new Connect service to send weight and meal plans, if desired.

"Our goal is to empower professionals to effectively work with their clients, providing human feedback and support to the clients, who, in turn, are empowered with the most comprehensive, scientific, and easy diet app," explains Oreshko.

Professionals may use the web version at mynetdiary.com, the MyNetDiary mobile app, or both. Clients can also use the MyNetDiary mobile apps and/or mynetdiary.com website.

About MyNetDiary:

Founded in 2005, MyNetDiary, Inc. is a private company headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. MyNetDiary's mobile apps are available on iOS, Android, and Apple Watch, as well as an online diet and weight loss service at http://www.mynetdiary.com. MyNetDiary helps people become healthier, more active and lose weight. Downloaded by over 16 million people worldwide. MyNetDiary is the most comprehensive, accurate, and user-friendly diet app in App Store and Google Play. MyNetDiary was featured in USA Today, Women's Health, Today's Dietitian, NPR Morning Edition, Health Magazine, Chicago Tribune, Lifetime Network, NBC-TV and FOX 5 in DC.

