A-1 Tank answers 'Do water storage tanks offer drought relief for the Central Valley?'

Drought commonly overshadows much of California and has become especially problematic for the San Joaquin Valley. This naturally arid area of California has become one of the nation's highest crop producers due to excellent soil and the advent of irrigation in the 1870s. Over time, droughts, continuing economic reliance on water-thirsty crops, and increasing populations have placed a strain on water supplies for San Joaquin Valley agriculture.

Groundwater depletion contributes to some areas of the valley sinking as much as a foot a year, and damaging water delivery infrastructures. Despite the water supply challenges, sources such as the Public Policy Institute of California project that the San Joaquin Valley population will reach 5 million by 2040.

Galvanized water storage tanks in the Central Valley are becoming essential for agriculture, businesses, and residents. By efficiently storing water, protecting it from evaporation, and providing flexible distribution, these tanks:

Supply agricultural operations with water storage options and access to water during periods of scarcity and fluctuating allocations.

Provide water storage and delivery solutions during emergencies when water delivery infrastructures are interrupted.

Capture rainwater, eliminating waste from runoff and evaporation, and directly replenish groundwater supplies.

Serve as a source of water for fire suppression.

On-site water storage is a solution for sustainable farming and emergency preparedness that can supplement reliance on public water delivery systems. Used in conjunction with existing systems, water storage tanks can help offset drought, reduce water allocations, and provide water during infrastructure failures.

A-1 Tank has been custom-manufacturing galvanized water storage tanks for the Central Valley since 1984. Their tanks come in sizes from 1000 to 20,000 gallons, with UV-resistant paint in a variety of colors, epoxy lining for extended life, fitting accommodations up to 4", and optional gravel rings. Tanks can be manufactured for above-ground or underground use.

A-1 Tank delivers anywhere in California, even to rough, backcountry terrain. Custom-designed 4×4 delivery trucks can reach most of the rugged wilderness areas in California and seat tanks precisely in their pre-prepared spots.

For out-of-state tank sales, A-1 Tank staff works with the customer to arrange convenient pickup.

