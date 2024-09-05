A-1 Tank, LLC launches new website for custom-made water storage tanks

Custom-manufactured tanks meet the requirements for private and public water storage needs such as emergency fire suppression, crop irrigation, or other needs for bulk water storage. Post this

A-1 Tank, LLC custom manufactures galvanized steel water storage tanks, delivers and installs the tanks anywhere in California, and also works with out-of-state customers to arrange pick-up schedules. Tanks are manufactured to meet local and state requirements. The company also manufactures heavy gauge steel underground steel tanks. A-1 Tank's specially designed 4×4 delivery trucks can traverse a variety of challenging terrain and precisely set tanks for installation. Products and features include:

Galvanized water storage tanks manufactured for rugged impact-resistant one-piece seamless designs with UV inhibitors added for longer tank life.





Epoxy coating for potable drinking water, extended tank life, rust resistant/non-corrosive, underground moisture protection.





Grade 33 G90 steel ensuring our tanks are NFPA 22-21 compliant.





Non-corrosive tanks and accessories.





Steel water tanks.





Vertical, flat-bottom, open-top containment tanks in a variety of shapes and sizes.





Tanks ranging in size from 1000 to 20,000 gallons. Custom sizes can also be accommodated.





Water level indicator.





Steel gravel rings.





Custom exterior paint for UV protection and harmful sunray inhibitor in a variety of colors.





Fittings up to 4" are included with tank purchase, larger fittings can also be accommodated.





Tanks are welded for strength using an advanced automatic wire feeding process, providing a superior product at a very competitive price.





Engineering and shop drawings are available upon request or for seismic needs.





Tanks come with a 10-year guarantee on the welded fabrication

"Our mission is to provide the best quality galvanized steel tanks along with friendly and helpful customer service," said Raymond. "We make every effort to accommodate our customers' needs and our team is here to support you every step of the way."

A-1 Tank has been custom manufacturing galvanized steel water storage tanks since 1984 and under the same management since 1997. As business expanded the company grew from three employees to 13 today. A growing business and advances in technologies meant it was time to reach a broader base of customers who needed storage tanks. "We needed a company that was familiar with the current fast-paced Internet marketing trends and understands the wants and needs of today's customers. The obvious choice for us to reach our goal was Access Publishing," said Raymond. He adds, "Their innovative staff has designed, hosted, and launched our new website. Access Publishing is a leading marketing firm in San Luis Obispo County offering proven solutions for web design, SEO and online advertising customized to every business.

A-1 Tank, LLC

1861 N River Rd

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 238-4431

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, [email protected]

