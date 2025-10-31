A-1 Tanks, LLC, expands custom-manufactured water tank delivery to Imperial Valley

With over 180,000 people living in the valley, and a half-million cultivated acres to tend, water storage is one of the region's leading concerns. Post this

Galvanized water storage tanks for the Imperial Valley are used for agricultural irrigation, fire protection, and by individual households for storing water for a number of uses. A-1 Tank delivers custom-manufactured tanks for storing drinking water and water for non-potable uses such as bathing and laundry. An optional ANSI/NSF-compliant epoxy lining is available for galvanized tanks storing drinking water.

The ability of tanks to safely store drinking water is critical due to the region's natural arid conditions, and in the face of additional reductions in the Colorado River allotment coming in 2026. With over 180,000 people living in the valley, and a half-million cultivated acres to tend, water storage is one of the region's leading concerns. Sharing the Colorado River allotment with Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming also puts added strain on the river, compromising allotments for everyone.

Disappearing snowpacks, a 16-year historic drought, and increased evaporation have significantly impacted the river, water levels in Lake Meade and Lake Powell, and consequently, every community that depends on the Colorado River.

Water storage can bring some critical relief for the Imperial Valley. With four decades of custom manufacturing experience, A-1 Tank can design and manufacture tanks between 1000 and 20,000 gallon capacity for any purpose, including:

Drinking water for homes and businesses.

Water for crops and livestock.

Rainwater and graywater collection.

Galvanized water storage tanks for fire suppression.

A-1 Tank's galvanized water storage tanks delivered to the Imperial Valley have a lifespan of 50 or more years, at least 30 years longer than the 10 to 20-year lifespan of plastic tanks. Galvanized water storage tanks are durable and built to withstand harsh environmental conditions, including rust and high temperatures.

A-1 Tank is committed to providing the best quality galvanized steel tanks, both for above-ground and underground installation. Special steel is used in the manufacturing of underground tanks.

All A-1 tanks include a 10-year guarantee for quality of fabrication and workmanship.

Tanks come in 1000 to 20,000-gallon sizes.

Engineering specifications are available for all of our tanks, including specifications for the pad that the tanks are set on.

The staff can configure multiple tanks for meeting needs that include drinking water, irrigation, rainwater and greywater collection, and fire suppression.

All tanks include 4-inch NFT fittings, and we can accommodate larger sizes and quote prices at the time of ordering.

A-1 tanks are suitable for private and public use, including residential, business, and agricultural uses. We deliver anywhere in California, including to California's roughest backcountry.

Friendly and helpful customer service is a priority.

