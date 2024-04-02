A 25-Year Milestone Comes with a New Name & New Offerings at Lébo Skin Care Center

Twenty-five years after opening its doors,Lébo Skin Care Center is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey – a change in its name to better reflect its evolving vision, values, and offerings. Formerly known as Lébo Skin Care Center, the company will now operate under the new name of Lébo Aesthetics & Spa.

YORK & HANOVER, Pa., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Co-owners Hillary Lebouitz-Schaefer and Heather Witmer were the very first to bring medical aesthetics to Central Pennsylvania, and now, twenty-five years later, Lébo Skin Care Center is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey – a change in its name to better reflect its evolving vision, values, and offerings. Formerly known as Lébo Skin Care Center, the company will now operate under the new name of Lébo Aesthetics & Spa.

"This change reflects our commitment to innovation, growth, and our ongoing dedication to serving our customers with excellence," says Heather Witmer. "As we continue to expand our services and reach, it became apparent that a new name would better capture the essence of who we are and where we are headed."

Lébo Aesthetics & Spa will continue to offer its staple treatments and procedures such as Botox® Cosmetic, Fillers, and CoolSculpting®, but is adding to its offerings, and introducing a full-service spa and the most modern and advanced aesthetics Central Pennsylvania has seen.

Exosome Therapy

Exosomes, which have recently been shown to play a role in regenerative medicine to treat wounds, chronic pain, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other disorders, are now being introduced in the aesthetics world –and it's changing the face of the entire industry.

Using what they had discovered in the medical field, researchers developed a first of its kind hybrid exosome cocktail called AnteAGE MDX® Exosome Solution. It's derived from both human bone marrow stem cells and human umbilical cord stem cells, and Lébo Aesthetics & Spa is the first aesthetics center to bring this cutting-edge treatment to York County.

Each exosome solution contains 10 billion exosomes, packed with regenerative growth factors, which when combined with current treatments such as microneedling and skin revitalization are critical in cell turnover, repair, and rejuvenation. At Lébo Aesthetics & Spa, patients tackling fine lines and wrinkles, acne, rough skin texture, pigmentation, or hair loss, will benefit from this progressive treatment.

York and Hanover's Premier Spa

"Lébo Aesthetics & Spa remains steadfast in our mission to help our Central Pennsylvania community feel confident and beautiful in their own skin, only now, we are happy to help our community with its dedication to self-care, through our many spa services that bring with them relaxation and tranquility," says Hillary Lebouitz-Schaefer.

With the name change to Lébo Aesthetics & Spa, the skin care center has rolled out the most sought-after spa services, and that are long overdue in the York and Hanover area. New to the line-up are lash extensions, massages, and nail services, which round out the other spa offerings of full body waxing, dermaplaning, facials, lash tint and curling, and brow tint and lamination.

"It's nice to be able to come to one place and have everything done. To be able to accommodate everyone – whether it's through one of our medical grade skin care products from our online shop to a procedure for a skin care concern, to a spa service that offers a moment of relaxation –our goal is to offer the best services with the best people and continue to make our patients happy and confident," adds Witmer.

Beyond the new services, customers of the Spa at Lébo will also experience a fresh new look and feel. "When you come in, you'll be in a tranquil and luxurious setting that really hasn't been seen in York County. We are proud of what we're bringing to our community," says Witmer.

The Journey for The Women Behind Lébo Aesthetics & Spa

The beginnings of Lébo Aesthetics & Spa were born out of a friendship, an idea, and support from a long-time dermatologist in York County. While Hillary Lebouitz-Schaefer was wrapping up her studies to be an aesthetician at Von Lee International School of Aesthetics, she and her dermatologist father, Dr. Stanton Lebouitz talked about her next steps… and that's when it all began.

"At that time Heather had a great job in sales at York Newspaper Company, but as she learned about the plans I discussed with my Dad, and how we wanted to start up a skin care center, she was very interested and said I'd love to do this with you," says Lebouitz-Schaefer.

"She had, of course, the background of dermatology with her Dad being a dermatologist- growing up learning about skin conditions, and for me, it was personal because I had terrible skin. I went to her Dad as a teen. I had bad acne, so I was super intrigued about helping others like me, and the whole business aspect of it. Her Dad said – 'girls, there's nothing like this.' There was nothing like this in our area at the time. We were the first ones to bring medical aesthetics into York, so it was super cool," adds Witmer.

It was a modest start for Lebouitz-Schaefer and Witmer, who opened their first MedSpa location in York, Pennsylvania in 1999.

"Hillary would answer the phone and schedule patients as I was seeing patients, and vice versa. And then as the business grew, we needed to hire new employees. We didn't know much about that. So, we learned so much, and continued to learn so much through the years," says Witmer.

When Lébo Skin Care Center first opened its doors in York, Pennsylvania, it offered staple skin care services such as chemical peels and laser hair removal- and the offerings continued to grow, as did its staff and locations. Within five years, Lebouitz-Schaefer and Witmer opened a new center in Hanover, Pennsylvania—all the while, never losing sight of why they started the business in the first place.

"When we first started with laser hair removal, I remember thinking it was really a cosmetic type of procedure. But then we had a woman come in with a full face of hair. She had polycystic ovarian syndrome. Not only did she have hair on her face, but she also had hair on her chest, her arms, and her stomach. She used to have to shave two times a day, every day, just to avoid having a five o'clock shadow. And to be able to do laser hair removal where she only had to come in every eight to twelve weeks for touch-ups—it was life changing for her and gave her back the confidence she lost. Through the years, we've had others come in for tattoo removal services so they could get into the military, and then there were others who were in a gang at one point, and they weren't anymore, and so removing their tattoos changed their life. I could go on and on about different stories. What we do can be cosmetic, but there is so much that is not cosmetic, and it can be life changing. It is super rewarding," says Lebouitz-Schaefer.

As Lébo Aesthetics & Spa celebrates twenty-five years of service to the York and Hanover, Pennsylvania communities, it is ready for the next chapter. With a new name, two locations, a nationally recognized and board-certified staff of twenty-five, a growing list of accolades, and a commitment to evolving to meet the demands of its customers and patients—the sky is the limit.

About Lébo Aesthetics & Spa

Lébo Aesthetics & Spa opened its doors in 1999 as Lébo Skin Care Center, and quickly became York and Hanover's most trusted skin care provider, being recognized as the top skin care center in the area year-over-year. Allergan, which is the multi-billion-dollar company behind worldwide distribution of Botox®, JUVÉDERM®, and Coolsculpting® supplies, has recognized Lébo Aesthetics & Spa as being among the Top 1% of providers in the nation.

Beyond Coolsculpting®, Botox® Cosmetic and cosmetic fillers, Lébo Aesthetics & Spa also offers laser hair removal, microneedling, skin revitalization, skin threads, chemical peels, DAXXIFY®, SkinVive™, Isolaz™, Latisse®, microdermabrasion, Photorejuvenation, Sofwave™, leg vein therapy, tattoo removal, Velashape™ and many spa services.

With two locations in York and Hanover, Lébo Aesthetics & Spa patients will continue to provide reassurance to their patients and customers, that they are receiving treatments from medically certified personnel through top-of-the-line equipment and products.

