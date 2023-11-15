A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds Announces Grand Opening in Alabama

When we began our operations in 2007, we set out to revolutionize the bail bonds industry by providing respectful, client-focused assistance. Post this

The new office will be located at 1905 Park Place in Birmingham. The operation will service such major markets as Birmingham, Columbiana, Montgomery, Mobile and Huntsville. Defendants in any of the Alabama counties served can call (205) 883-0000 for bonding assistance.

A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds' Alabama operation joins the company's nine-county metro Atlanta service area, which includes Barrow, Clayton, Cobb, Cherokee, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Newton and Walton counties.

A reputable and experienced bail bond company, A 2nd Chance offers flexible payment plans to help assure that clients can quickly return to their families and jobs.

About A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds

A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds is a trusted bail bonding agency with locations throughout the metropolitan Atlanta area. The company also provides services nationwide and has helped thousands of clients prepare for criminal defense from home instead of jail. Additionally, its sister company, A 2ndChance Monitoring, provides technology which enables clients to rejoin work and family while under judicial supervision.

Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to explain the bonding process. The family-owned firm, which was founded in 2007 by Daniel Matalon, is one of the largest and fastest-growing bonding agencies in metro Atlanta. For more information, please visit http://www.a2ndchancebailbonds.com.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 4044451842, [email protected], www.michaelmackenzie.com

SOURCE A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds