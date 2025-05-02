A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds CEO Daniel Matalon Recognized by Jardine Spears Autism Foundation

"Serving the communities where we work and live is a core value for A 2nd Chance and being part of their work and seeing the successes, including Jardine's inspiring growth and development, is really a privilege." Post this

The Champion of Autism Award was presented in recognition of the outstanding support provided by the Matalons and their companies to JSAF since its founding in 2017. In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, awards were presented to community leaders for their contributions during the eight years the foundation has provided support to children with Autism and their parents.

More than 400 supporters of JSAF attended the Inaugural Sneaker Ball where civic, business and law enforcement leaders celebrated the successes of the foundation, started in honor of Jardine Spears. The Foundation was started after Jardine's parents recognized that various therapies and activities enhanced their son's development and academic success and wanted to share their experience with other families. In addition to providing resources to parents looking to access meaningful interventions, JSAF is also actively raising Autism awareness within Metro Atlanta's law enforcement community, including organizing specialized training programs for officers.

"We are beyond appreciative of this recognition from the Spears family and this important organization," stated Daniel Matalon, Founder and CEO of A 2nd Chance. "Serving the communities where we work and live is a core value for A 2nd Chance and being part of their work and seeing the successes, including Jardine's inspiring growth and development, is really a privilege."

To learn more about the Jardine Spears Autism Foundation visit http://www.jsautism.org.

About the Jardine Spears Autism Foundation:

The Jardine Spears Autism Foundation focuses on the holistic development and growth of children on the spectrum. The individual development of each child is most important. The primary objective of JSAF is to ensure children have access to swimming, music, martial arts, therapeutic horseback riding, bicycling and supportive programs that help in the developmental aspects of autism. JSAF also provides an open and receptive space for parents to share experiences, dialogue, and provide access to information on evidence-based practices and interventions to decrease autism symptoms while increasing language, positive social and adaptive behavior by helping families access services.

About A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds:

A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds is a leading bail bond agency, providing 24/7 assistance across Metro Atlanta, and in the Birmingham, Alabama region. With a network of strategically placed offices, they specialize in facilitating swift releases from custody, understanding that legal situations demand immediate action. Since its founding in 2007 by Daniel Matalon, A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds has grown to be one of the largest and most reliable bail bond providers in the region. Committed to guiding clients through the bail bond process with clarity and compassion, A 2nd Chance offers support for a wide range of offenses. In addition to providing bail bond services, A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds CEO Daniel Matalon also hosts the "Back Your Blue" radio show, which highlights positive news regarding law enforcement and the justice system and showcases community programs that promote public safety. For more information, please visit http://www.a2ndchancebailbonds.com.

About A 2nd Chance Monitoring:

A 2nd Chance Monitoring, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, delivers advanced electronic monitoring solutions to support the legal and court systems. provide cutting-edge monitoring devices and precise, exception-based reporting, ensuring accountability for pre-trial and probated individuals. As an affiliate of A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, they leverage extensive experience in the legal sector to offer reliable and efficient monitoring services with a focus to provide tools and 24/7 service that promote compliance and enhance public safety. For further information, please visit http://www.a2ndchancemonitoring.com.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 404.445.1842, [email protected], www.michaelmackenzie.com

SOURCE Jardine Spears Autism Foundation