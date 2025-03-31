A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds Honored with Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Community Partner Award

"Serving the communities where we work and live is a core value for A 2nd Chance, and the sheriff's initiatives provide a great opportunity to contribute resources and volunteers directly to the community." Post this

"Our team feels honored to be a part of the initiatives the Sheriff's Office promotes each year because we see the tremendous impact on the community," added Matalon. "In particular, it's awe-inspiring to see the effort and commitment that goes into handing out more than 12,000 backpacks to students at their Back-to-School Bash."

A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds has offices in 10 locations in Georgia including the Lawrenceville office that serves Gwinnett County.

About A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds:

A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds is a leading bail bond agency, providing 24/7 assistance across Metro Atlanta, and in the Birmingham, Alabama region. With a network of strategically placed offices, they specialize in facilitating swift releases from custody, understanding that legal situations demand immediate action. Since its founding in 2007 by Daniel Matalon, A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds has grown to be one of the largest and most reliable bail bond providers in the region. Committed to guiding clients through the bail bond process with clarity and compassion, A 2nd Chance offers support for a wide range of offenses. In addition to providing bail bond services, A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds CEO Daniel Matalon also hosts the "Back Your Blue" radio show, which highlights positive news regarding law enforcement and the justice system and showcases community programs that promote public safety. For more information, please visit http://www.a2ndchancebailbonds.com.

About A 2nd Chance Monitoring:

A 2nd Chance Monitoring, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, delivers advanced electronic monitoring solutions to support the legal and court systems. provide cutting-edge monitoring devices and precise, exception-based reporting, ensuring accountability for pre-trial and probated individuals. As an affiliate of A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, they leverage extensive experience in the legal sector to offer reliable and efficient monitoring services with a focus to provide tools and 24/7 service that promote compliance and enhance public safety. For further information, please visit http://www.a2ndchancemonitoring.com.

