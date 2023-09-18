A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds Now Serving Clayton County in South Metro Atlanta

We live by our motto that 'Everyone deserves a second chance' when they call on us for help during a difficult time. Tweet this

A reputable and experienced bail bond company, A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds is revolutionizing the industry with its respect-based approach and exceedingly high level of client-focused service.

Defendants in the newly added geography area can either visit the A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds office, located at 8081 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro, or call 770.203.0303 for bonding assistance. Additionally, the firm's flexible and online payment plans help clients quickly return to their families and jobs.

"We serve every client and their family the same as the high-profile defendants who've counted on us in recent weeks,' added Matalon. "We live by our motto that 'Everyone deserves a second chance' when they call on us for help during a difficult time."

With the addition of its operation in Clayton County, A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds' service area now encompasses nine metro Atlanta areas including Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Newton, Walton, Cherokee and Barrow counties.

About A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds

A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds is a trusted bail bonding agency with locations throughout the metropolitan Atlanta area. The company also provides services nationwide and has helped thousands of clients prepare for criminal defense from home instead of jail. Additionally, its sister company, A 2ndChance Monitoring, provides technology which enables clients to rejoin work and family while under judicial supervision.

Representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to explain the bonding process. The family-owned firm, which was founded in 2007 by Daniel Matalon, is the largest and fastest-growing bonding agencies in Georgia. For more information, please visit http://www.a2ndchancebailbonds.com.

