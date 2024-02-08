A 2nd Chance Monitoring Enters Technology Partnership with JSG Monitoring

Court mandates for defendants on probation or awaiting trial require comprehensive, 24/7 monitoring services to prove our clients' whereabouts, and these outstanding devices from JSG Monitoring are critical to fulfilling those requirements Post this

"Court mandates for defendants on probation or awaiting trial require comprehensive, 24/7 monitoring services to prove our clients' whereabouts, and these outstanding devices from JSG Monitoring are critical to fulfilling those requirements," said Daniel Matalon, CEO, A 2nd Chance Monitoring. "We look forward to introducing future technologies that will continue to help us provide the customized, boots on the ground, experience that sets us apart from other monitoring companies."

Judges, accountability courts, rehabilitation courts, attorneys and diversion programs can now offer wrist monitors as an alternative to the often-stigmatized ankle monitors. Just as ankle monitors provide automated collection of location and alcohol status data and secure two-way communications, watches and bracelets also have these capabilities but are less intrusive and often preferred.

"We are excited to deploy these advanced location and alcohol monitoring devices across A 2nd Chance Monitoring's extensive service areas in Georgia," said John Hays, President of JSG Monitoring. "These proven devices have been field tested in other jurisdictions and deliver the verified monitoring that the legal system requires."

The array of location and alcohol monitoring devices A 2nd Chance will be introducing throughout its service areas include:

SCRAM GPS® – a traditional ankle monitor with superior location accuracy and robust analytics that save time when reviewing the 1,500 location points generated each day for each client. Analytic tools help A 2nd Chance Monitoring's bonding agents focus on high-risk alerts with close-to-instant notifications.

SCRAM Remote Breath® – a handheld, wireless, portable breath alcohol device that automatically links facial recognition and GPS location with every single test. This rugged device accommodates scheduled, random and on-demand testing in any physical environment.

BI Veriwatch – a watch that uses satellite and telephony carriers' networks to report user location and secure two-way communication via FISMA compliance. Multi-language capability accommodates English, Spanish, Portuguese and Haitian Creole.

Omnilink GPS – a one-piece, GPS/cellular ankle-worn electronic monitoring bracelet with two-way communication indoors and out. The OM500 signals offenders using vibrations, sound and audio alerts, and receives offender acknowledgment in return.

SCRAM CAM® – a bracelet that combines 24/7 transdermal alcohol testing with optional house arrest monitoring in one device. The SCRAM CAM works with the SCRAM program to assist high-risk, repeat DUI, drunk driving, and other alcohol offenders.

A 2nd Chance Monitoring serves the legal community and court system in the state of Georgia from its Marietta, Georgia headquarters, providing state-of-the-art monitoring devices and exception-based reporting and accountability for pre-trial and probated defendants. A 2nd Chance Monitoring is an affiliated company of A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, a multi-state bonding operation which began in Atlanta. For more information, please visit http://www.A2CMonitoring.com.

Judicial Services Group Monitoring (JSG) is a Michigan Corporation with six offices located throughout central Michigan and clients nationwide. The company is an authorized provider of multiple electronic monitoring devices and has more than 70 years of experience serving the criminal justice community with over 30 years of experience in electronic monitoring. For more information, please visit http://www.jsgmonitoring.com..

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 404.445.1842, [email protected], www.michaelmackenzie.com

