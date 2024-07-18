A 2nd Chance Monitoring Partners with GPS Nationwide Monitoring Inc to Expand Services in Mississippi

This partnership allows us to provide clients with state-of-the-art monitoring solutions, ensuring their safety and compliance. Post this

Through this partnership, GPS Nationwide Monitoring will install A 2nd Chance Monitoring devices on their clients, which will then be monitored by A 2nd Chance Monitoring's team in Georgia. A 2nd Chance Monitoring is dedicated to ensuring that all monitoring is US-based and conducted in-house, reflecting their commitment to quality and reliability. This collaboration addresses a critical need for Al's Bail Bond Nationwide Services, which previously had to refer clients to competitors due to a lack of in-house monitoring capabilities.

"This partnership with A 2nd Chance Monitoring is a game-changer for us," said Al Thomas, owner of GPS Nationwide Monitoring Inc and Al's Bail Bond Nationwide Services. "By integrating their advanced monitoring technology, our team, led by Katherine Windom, can provide a one-stop solution for our clients. This enhances our service offerings in both bail bonds and monitoring and allows us to better serve our community."

A 2nd Chance Monitoring partners with multiple technology providers, which enhances their ability to deliver cutting-edge monitoring solutions to users and supervisory agencies. A 2nd Chance Monitoring provides comprehensive training for GPS Nationwide Monitoring employees on the installation and use of the devices, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance.

"Bail bonds and monitoring go hand in hand, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission," added Schmidt. "We look forward to a successful collaboration and expanding our reach to help more clients stay compliant and secure."

According to recent statistics, 83.6% of ISP (Intensive Supervision Program) participants in Mississippi successfully completed the program over a five-year period, underscoring the effectiveness of electronic monitoring devices in ensuring compliance and safety.

For more information about A 2nd Chance Monitoring and their services, visit http://www.a2ndchancemonitoring.com/.

About A 2nd Chance Monitoring:

A 2nd Chance Monitoring serves the legal community and court system from its Marietta, Georgia headquarters, providing state-of-the-art monitoring devices and exception-based reporting and accountability for pre-trial and probated defendants. A 2nd Chance Monitoring is an affiliated company of A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, a multi-state bonding operation which began in Atlanta. For more information, please visit http://www.a2ndchancemonitoring.com/.

