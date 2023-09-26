A-Alpha Bio Collaborates with Amgen to Identify and Validate Ligase-Target Pairs for Molecular Glue Discovery

We look forward to expanding our collaboration and moving into the validation of glueability and the generation of data to inform rational molecular glue discovery. Tweet this

"Our work with Amgen over the past six months has been exciting and fruitful. We have enjoyed collaborating with an incredible industry-leading team on this major area of interest," said David Younger, CEO and Co-Founder of A-Alpha Bio. "We look forward to expanding our collaboration and moving into the validation of glueability and the generation of data to inform rational molecular glue discovery. Combining our technology and expertise with Amgen's has the potential to generate high-impact therapeutics and advance our mission to improve human health."

To learn more about A-Alpha Bio and the AlphaSeq platform, please visit: https://www.aalphabio.com/.

About A-Alpha Bio

A-Alpha Bio uses synthetic biology and machine learning to measure, discover, predict, and engineer protein-protein interactions.

The company's AlphaSeq platform applies synthetic biology to experimentally measure millions of protein-protein interaction affinities simultaneously. Protein binding data is incorporated into the company's AlphaBind platform to train machine learning models that predict binding from sequence. A-Alpha Bio uses both platforms to discover and optimize high-impact therapeutics for their own pipeline and in partnership with industry leaders.

A-Alpha Bio is based in Seattle and was founded in 2017 at the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design and Center for Synthetic Biology. To learn more, please visit: https://www.aalphabio.com/

Media Contact

Cameron Gordon, A-Alpha Bio, 4105049380, [email protected], https://www.aalphabio.com/

SOURCE A-Alpha Bio