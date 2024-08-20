A Beacon of Hope: New Devotional Book Offers 100 Daily Devotionals

"By prioritizing this sacred time, we align ourselves with God's purpose and allow his wisdom to guide our lives," Killgore said. "I wanted to offer an opportunity in which lessons are taught while a connection with Christ grows." Post this

"By prioritizing this sacred time, we align ourselves with God's purpose and allow his wisdom to guide our lives," Killgore said. "I wanted to offer an opportunity in which lessons are taught while a connection with Christ grows."

Through her dedication to his calling, Killgore aspires to uplift readers by recognizing God's glorious unfolding of his promises through the peaks and valleys in life's ordinary moments.

"The devotionals in this book are not only reflections of my spiritual journey but also the tools to help others navigate their path in daily moments," Killgore states. "Whether it's the warmth of sharing with loved ones, the act of serving others, or maneuvering through the hurdles presented by everyday living, these devotionals aim to inspire and enlighten."

"Lessons from the Heart: Devotionals for Everyday Living"

By Carol Killgore

ISBN: 9798385022953 (softcover); 9798385022977 (hardcover); 9798385022960 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Carol Killgore, a first-time author hailing from Austin, Tex., who has embarked on a journey into the world of Christian devotional writing with her debut book, "Lessons from the Heart: Devotionals for Everyday Living". Beyond her writing endeavors, Carol works full-time at a fintech and marketing services company, in a role she believes God has placed her in for this season of life. Since 2007, Carol's family has considered Austin Christian Fellowship (ACF) their church home—where they worship, serve others locally and abroad, and are involved in various levels of ministry. To learn more, please visit https://www.lessonsfromtheheartdevos.com/.

