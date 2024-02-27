A Bespoke Central Lab Model to Support Vaccine Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Unless the central lab is accustomed to working with vaccines, they may not have the right model or access to testing to support these special trials. Post this

This webinar is part of a series addressing key challenges facing sponsors of clinical trials. In this webinar, the experts will share insider tips on how best to support (and even accelerate!) vaccine trials with LabConnect's bespoke vaccine model:

Agile Kit Build and Resupply

High Volume Sample Forecasting and Accessioning

Dynamic Query Processing

Access to Testing

Register for this webinar today to get insider tips on how best to support vaccine trials using LabConnect's bespoke vaccine model.

Join experts from LabConnect, Cindy Markham, Chief Commercial Officer; April Peltier, Senior Director, Site Operations; Laila Esmail, Director, Client Services; Amber Davies, Director, Biospecimen Operations; and Jack Bradley, Executive Director, Business Development, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit A Bespoke Central Lab Model to Support Vaccine Trials.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks