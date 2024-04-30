A Blend for a Better Life: New Book Focuses on the Pairing of Religion, Spirituality, and Humanity

How compassion, peace, and love may awaken spiritual consciousness and service to humanity
ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's world, religion is perceived by many as a systematized collection of connected activities, beliefs, and systems. Believing all religion leads civilization to be spiritual, author Shawn Paul explores the integration of religion, spirituality, and humanity in his new book, "Religions, Spirituality, and Humanity."
In the book, Paul presents a fair assessment of all major religions in the book by fusing social science, spiritual science, and science into a style of practical life based on human principles and values.
"I examine the limitations of organized religious practices," Paul said. "But also highlight the true doctrines of each faith and their significance in human lives."
While critiquing traditional religious practices, their significance, limitations, and how they impact society, he summarizes themes and corresponding holy verses while encouraging compassion, peace, and love through spiritual consciousness and service to humanity.
"My book shares a comprehensive examination of organized religious practices and their significance that inspires a harmonious life," Paul said. "A life fulfilled on contributing to the great good and a peaceful coexistence."
About the author
Shawn Paul has practiced psychotherapy for over thirty years and holds MS degrees in chemistry, fuel science, and clinical psychology. He is deeply interested in religions, spirituality, and humanity and their role in meaningful existence. Paul is also the author of Religion without Boundaries. He currently resides in Orlando, Fla. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/829093-religion-without-boundaries.
