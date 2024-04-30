A Blend for a Better Life: New Book Focuses on the Pairing of Religion, Spirituality, and Humanity

"My book shares a comprehensive examination of organized religious practices and their significance that inspires a harmonious life," Paul said. "A life fulfilled on contributing to the great good and a peaceful coexistence." Post this

"I examine the limitations of organized religious practices," Paul said. "But also highlight the true doctrines of each faith and their significance in human lives."

While critiquing traditional religious practices, their significance, limitations, and how they impact society, he summarizes themes and corresponding holy verses while encouraging compassion, peace, and love through spiritual consciousness and service to humanity.

"My book shares a comprehensive examination of organized religious practices and their significance that inspires a harmonious life," Paul said. "A life fulfilled on contributing to the great good and a peaceful coexistence."

"Religions, Spirituality, and Humanity."

By Shawn Paul

ISBN: 9781665718875 (softcover); 9781665718899 (hardcover); 9781665718882 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Shawn Paul has practiced psychotherapy for over thirty years and holds MS degrees in chemistry, fuel science, and clinical psychology. He is deeply interested in religions, spirituality, and humanity and their role in meaningful existence. Paul is also the author of Religion without Boundaries. He currently resides in Orlando, Fla.

