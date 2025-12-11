A bold new path for the future of senior dining: A groundbreaking report from the ICAA Culinary, Nutrition & Hospitality Network

The ICAA Culinary, Nutrition & Hospitality Network has released a groundbreaking roadmap calling for senior living communities to transform dining from a transactional service into a wellness-driven cultural centerpiece. Based on insights from the inaugural Think Tank in Anaheim, the report outlines how modernized language, elevated culinary standards, evidence-based nutrition, workforce renewal, and community-integrated restaurant models can redefine senior living for Boomers and Gen X. At its core, the report positions food as a driver of identity, connection, purpose, and longevity—and invites industry leaders to join a new coalition dedicated to reshaping the future of aging through exceptional culinary and hospitality experiences.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a vision of the dining table as an engine of physical health, social connection and emotional vitality, The International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) has released a pioneering report, Reimagining culinary, nutrition and hospitality in senior living: A strategic roadmap.

Produced and meticulously researched by the ICAA Culinary, Nutrition and Hospitality Network, this new report calls on senior living leaders to transform the role of food, hospitality and nutrition into core drivers of wellness, culture and community.

"At its core, this is a story about identity—how our industry defines itself, attracts talent and earns recognition in the public eye," says Colin Milner, CEO and founder of ICAA. "Food is not just fuel; it's culture, connection and wellness. When we elevate dining to that level, we redefine what senior living looks like."

The roadmap in the report translates the outcomes of ICAA's inaugural Culinary, Nutrition and Hospitality Think Tank, which gathered thought leaders last October in Anaheim, California, from across culinary, nutrition, hospitality and wellness. The event was made possible through the partnership of NEXTDINE Hospitality, Sysco and CCL Hospitality and attracted the senior living industry's top innovators and operators to explore the possibilities.

The result offers a shared vision for transforming senior dining from a transactional service into a vibrant, wellness-driven experience that attracts residents, staff and local diners alike.

Dining as a culture center, not a cost center

The report positions dining as a strategic asset and cultural engine—central to both resident well-being and public perception. With Boomers and Gen X reshaping expectations around aging, the paper advocates that culinary and hospitality programs must now meet the same standards of quality, story and service as leading restaurants and wellness destinations.

It identifies key areas for transformation:

Language modernization: Moving beyond "senior dining" to speak the standardized language of restaurants, hospitality and experience.





Culinary wellness: Integrating nourishment, enjoyment and purpose at the table.





Workforce renewal: Attracting new talent by reframing the sector as a meaningful, creative culinary career path.





Design and operations: Creating spaces that foster connection, not just capacity.





Community integration: Creating accessible and irresistible public-facing restaurants as local "must-try" destinations.





Evidence-based innovation: Using research and data to link food, wellness and longevity.

"This roadmap is practical and human," says Sandy Todd Webster, MSFS, author of the report. "It's about helping organizations act with both heart and strategy—building restaurants where wellness is felt in every interaction; where staff find purpose; and where residents thrive with joy and a clear sense of belonging."

A coalition for change

ICAA's new Culinary, Nutrition and Hospitality Network is dedicated to building a coalition of forward-thinking leaders across culinary, nutrition, wellness and hospitality disciplines to accelerate progress and share best practices.

"We're inviting chefs, registered dietitians, hospitality experts, researchers, suppliers, thought leaders and wellness directors to raise their hands and join us," Milner added. "Together, we can shape the next era of aging—one that is delicious, thoughtful, dignified and deeply connected."

Food tells our stories, shapes our memories and brings people together. This initiative envisions communities where every meal is an opportunity for wellness, belonging and joy—demonstrating that vibrant aging truly begins at the table.

