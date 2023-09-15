A Bold Step Forward: NIP Group Enhances UtilityPro™ Contractors Program with $25 Million in General and Wildfire Liability Coverage

Recognizing the dynamic challenges of the utility industry, NIP Group is thrilled to announce a significant enhancement to its UtilityPro™ contractors insurance program. The program now includes coverage of up to $25 million for both general and wildfire liabilities. This development is anchored by a new partnership with an insurer rated A+ XV by AM Best, one of the largest and strongest insurers in the world.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognizing the dynamic challenges of the utility industry, NIP Group is thrilled to announce a significant enhancement to its UtilityPro™ contractors insurance program. The program now includes coverage of up to $25 million for both general and wildfire liabilities. This development is anchored by a new partnership with an insurer rated A+ XV by AM Best, one of the largest and strongest insurers in the world.