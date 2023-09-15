A Bold Step Forward: NIP Group Enhances UtilityPro™ Contractors Program with $25 Million in General and Wildfire Liability Coverage

Recognizing the dynamic challenges of the utility industry, NIP Group is thrilled to announce a significant enhancement to its UtilityPro™ contractors insurance program. The program now includes coverage of up to $25 million for both general and wildfire liabilities. This development is anchored by a new partnership with an insurer rated A+ XV by AM Best, one of the largest and strongest insurers in the world.
WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognizing the dynamic challenges of the utility industry, NIP Group is thrilled to announce a significant enhancement to its UtilityPro™ contractors insurance program. The program now includes coverage of up to $25 million for both general and wildfire liabilities. This development is anchored by a new partnership with an insurer rated A+ XV by AM Best, one of the largest and strongest insurers in the world.
Michael Finati, Program Manager at NIP Group, emphasizes, "At NIP Group, we're dedicated to innovating and equipping brokers with solutions for the modern challenges they face. This bolstered UtilityPro™, in tandem with our new insurance carrier partner, underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring brokers have the resources they need to serve utility contractors effectively in this emerging risk environment."
Thomas Doherty, SVP of Specialty Programs at NIP Group, adds, "It's crucial to stay agile in response to industry trends. By expanding our underwriting capabilities and forging new ties with a top-tier global insurer, we're positioning our brokers at the forefront, armed with the tools to shield their clients from unforeseen risks."
UtilityPro™ contractors program now encompasses Commercial Auto, Property and Inland Marine, General and Wildfire Liability, Excess, and Workers Compensation. For further information and inquiries, please contact Mike McCart, Business Development, by phone: (848) 291-1705, or by email at: [email protected]. To submit new business and receive a competitive quote quickly, please visit our self-service submissions page.
About NIP Group:
NIP Group is a market-leading specialty insurance program manager offering unique commercial insurance solutions and risk services for niche industries for over 30 years. Working with more than 5,500 broker partners, we help clients gain control over their costs, secure customized coverage, and create safer work environments. Learn more about our wide range of brokerage, underwriting, and risk management services at NIPGroup.com.
