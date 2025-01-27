A Book That Is Meant Both To Entertain And To Provoke Deep Thinking

"This special collection will help you open a dialogue with the Lord and your loved ones to remind you that, no matter the circumstances, God is good" Post this

"This special collection will help you open a dialogue with the Lord and your loved ones to remind you that, no matter the circumstances, God is good," said Price-Kilpatrick.

Cindy Price-Kilpatrick is an author, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She and her husband, George, live in Naples, Florida, enjoying retirement with their mini golden doodle. In her free time, she enjoys writing, volunteering, and participating in Bible studies. Price-Kilpatrick is also the author of Where is Sara, a Christian mystery novel.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Just Thinking is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

