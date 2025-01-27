A Book That Is Meant Both To Entertain And To Provoke Deep Thinking

Xulon Press presents an invitation to reflect on God.
NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Cindy Price-Kilpatrick shares a faith-filled collection of original short stories, poem, and songs in Just Thinking: Spiritual Ponderings, Plus ($16.99, paperback, 9798868509780; $7.99, e-book, 9798868509797).
Designed for either individual or group use, Price-Kilpatrick's variety of short compositions encourage readers to ponder life's profound truths, and each piece ends with the question, "What do you think?", inspiring readers to reflect on their personal relationship with God.
"This special collection will help you open a dialogue with the Lord and your loved ones to remind you that, no matter the circumstances, God is good," said Price-Kilpatrick.
Cindy Price-Kilpatrick is an author, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She and her husband, George, live in Naples, Florida, enjoying retirement with their mini golden doodle. In her free time, she enjoys writing, volunteering, and participating in Bible studies. Price-Kilpatrick is also the author of Where is Sara, a Christian mystery novel.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Just Thinking is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Cindy Price Kilpatrick, Salem Author Services, 239-272-2505, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
