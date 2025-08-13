A Breakthrough in Self-Healing Concrete? The Solution is Available Today, and Proven

The service life of PENETRON-treated concrete is about three times that of conventional concrete. This can save billions in repairs and maintenance and enhance infrastructure safety Post this

But concrete has a big problem.

"Because concrete is so widely used, the resulting CO2 emissions are a major contributor to climate change, currently accounting for 8 % of global CO2 emissions," notes Robert Revera, President and CEO of The Penetron Group. "To improve the sustainability numbers for concrete, you need to make it last longer."

This is why recent advances in the development of self-healing concrete – with a range of fungi, bacteria, and even sunlight – announced by research institutes and universities from Texas to Denmark, Switzerland, Egypt, and Hong Kong – have attracted such widespread attention. In lab tests, the various agents are shown to help repair cracks and restore the integrity of the concrete. However, questions of long-term viability, strength reduction, and the costs for large-scale implementation remain.

Robert Revera points out: "While these discoveries are seen as "a transformative strategy to extend the service life of concrete structures," I suggest you look to people who have provided a proven and durable solution for self-healing concrete for more than 50 years – at Penetron."

Similar to the "breakthroughs" noted above, Penetron is activated when moisture seeps into the cracks in concrete. The resulting formation of an integral crystalline network blocks moisture and chemicals. This self-healing concrete shows vastly improved chloride diffusion and sulfate resistance, permeability, shrinkage, and resistance to freeze-thaw cycles. (Watch concrete self-heal in this timelapse video: https://vimeo.com/151798404?fl=pl&fe=sh)

"The service life of PENETRON-treated concrete is about three times that of conventional concrete," adds Robert Revera. "This can save billions in repairs and maintenance and enhance infrastructure safety. Just ask us."

Here are some of the most recent projects where Penetron walked the site with the contractor to view cracks in the concrete that self-healed:

Multi-use / The Riverfront at the Promenade Ft Wayne, IN

Canal lock / Portobello Resort Hotel, Mangaratiba, Brazil

Basement floors / CANiK Academy Campus, Istanbul , Türkiye

, Türkiye Marine environment / AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai , UAE

, UAE High groundwater & seawater / Heritage Apartments, North Wollongong, Australia

Further examples of self-healing concrete from around the world.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

