A Brilliant Independence Day with Indoor Fireworks: Celebrating Chihuly's Fireworks of Glass

A rainy 4th of July set the perfect stage for viewing glass fireworks inside the world's largest children's museum to celebrate independence and the appreciation of art. World-renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly and his team outdid themselves with this sculpture that more than four stories tall and provides a human kaleidoscope below with a rotating bench looking up at the glass pergola ceiling.
INDIANAPOLIS, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fireworks represent the joy and pride of America. The beautiful colors light up the night sky and bring joy to millions across the country on the Fourth of July. But for a truly magnificent indoor display of color on July 4th (or any other day of the year) - experience Dale Chihuly's Fireworks of Glass at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
The breathtaking 43-foot glass tower is one of the largest permanent sculptures created by world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly and his team. It defies expectations and delights visitors of all ages. Featuring more than 3,200 stunning pieces of blown glass, the tower rises above a glass pergola ceiling (made up of another 1,600 pieces of blown glass) and can be viewed from all sides up four full stories of the museum up to the skylight. It is especially popular to become part of the art. Below the glass pergola, sits a rotating bench waiting for families to take a seat, lean back and look at the beautiful pieces of glass as if they are a part of a giant, human kaleidoscope. As if that isn't enough, families are also invited to use plastic shapes or orbs that mirror the originals to create their own towers. They can also blow glass virtually or explore glassblowing on computers.
Families often engage in a game of seek-and-find, spotting the various shapes and inspirations that Chihuly and his team meticulously integrated into the towering beauty. Chihuly himself expressed a deep personal connection to the project, envisioning it as a legacy that would bring joy to children worldwide. "As a parent and an artist," he shared during the sculpture's unveiling in 2006, "I'm especially looking forward to leaving a legacy at The Children's Museum."
Maintaining such a huge piece of artwork comes with unique challenges and a delightful way of cleaning it. "Keeping the pergola and the 'Fireworks of Glass' clean are sort of the ultimate challenge," said Chris Carron, director of collections, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. "Think about what it takes for one vase in your home to keep that clean. Now multiply that by 1,600 pieces of glass in the pergola ceiling 3,200 pieces in the tower and that's a lot to keep wiping down." Experts licensed by Chihuly visit every six weeks to dust the tower portion using Swiffers, while rappelling on ropes from the ceiling!
As the nation celebrated its independence, some also celebrated the love of art by witnessing the unforgettable brilliance of Chihuly's masterpiece, a fitting tribute to the spirit of creativity and the enduring spirit of freedom.
