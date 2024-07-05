A Brilliant Independence Day with Indoor Fireworks: Celebrating Chihuly's Fireworks of Glass

The 43-foot glass tower is one of the largest sculptures created by Dale Chihuly... Featuring more than 3,200 stunning pieces of blown glass, it rises above a glass pergola (made up of another 1,600 pieces of blown glass) and can be viewed from all sides up four stories. Post this

Families often engage in a game of seek-and-find, spotting the various shapes and inspirations that Chihuly and his team meticulously integrated into the towering beauty. Chihuly himself expressed a deep personal connection to the project, envisioning it as a legacy that would bring joy to children worldwide. "As a parent and an artist," he shared during the sculpture's unveiling in 2006, "I'm especially looking forward to leaving a legacy at The Children's Museum."

Maintaining such a huge piece of artwork comes with unique challenges and a delightful way of cleaning it. "Keeping the pergola and the 'Fireworks of Glass' clean are sort of the ultimate challenge," said Chris Carron, director of collections, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. "Think about what it takes for one vase in your home to keep that clean. Now multiply that by 1,600 pieces of glass in the pergola ceiling 3,200 pieces in the tower and that's a lot to keep wiping down." Experts licensed by Chihuly visit every six weeks to dust the tower portion using Swiffers, while rappelling on ropes from the ceiling!

As the nation celebrated its independence, some also celebrated the love of art by witnessing the unforgettable brilliance of Chihuly's masterpiece, a fitting tribute to the spirit of creativity and the enduring spirit of freedom.

Media Contact

Kimberly Harms, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, 317-334-4003, [email protected], www.childrensmuseum.org

Twitter

SOURCE The Children's Museum of Indianapolis