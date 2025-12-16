A Brooklyn first: Jay Suites introduces a modern workspace inside a century old landmark

"This expansion feels like a natural evolution of who we are and what New York's workers now expect," said Jack Srour, co-ceo of Jay Suites. Post this

Inside, the new location offers 65 private office units, each designed to welcome natural light and allow for total customization. The layout includes four modern meeting rooms, sound-treated phone booths, and an expansive upgraded kitchen, now redesigned as a shared social space rather than a simple utility area. A new reception and concierge zone will greet members and visitors with a blend of hospitality driven service and bright, modern finishes.

The building will also offer access to a rooftop deck, currently under development, that Jay Suites members will be able to use for casual gatherings, quiet working hours, and small events. Once completed, the rooftop will provide sweeping views of Brooklyn's skyline, a rare amenity in the borough's office landscape.What sets the new location apart is not only the space itself, but the crossroads it occupies.

Barclays Center sits just a block away, and nearly every major subway line in New York, the 2, 3, 4, 5, B, Q, R, D, N, and the LIRR is within a few minutes' walk. The neighborhood folds together restaurants, performance venues, boutiques, global chains, and daily foot traffic from commuters and residents alike. For Brooklyn businesses long accustomed to traveling into Manhattan for premium workspace, Jay Suites Brooklyn offers the reverse which is a high design, full service office center rooted in their own community.

"This expansion feels like a natural evolution of who we are and what New York's workers now expect," said Jack Srour, Co-Founder & COO of Jay Suites. "Brooklyn plays by its own rules, creative, driven, and unapologetically original. Opening our location at 41 Flatbush gives us the chance to build a workspace that reflects that energy."

Jay Suites will make several upgrades to the inherited floor plan, including enhanced lighting, sound insulation, technology infrastructure, and new furnishings. The goal, executives say, is to elevate the space to match the level of detail that has shaped the company's Manhattan portfolio, which spans midtown towers, historic buildings, and Class A commercial properties.

The Pioneer Building itself has become a symbol of Downtown Brooklyn's revival. Once home to manufacturing companies, its renovation and repositioning have turned it into a creative and professional hub by selecting this site for its first Brooklyn location, Jay Suites is leaning into a larger trend: businesses and organizations increasingly looking to Brooklyn as a home base, not an annex.

Stepping inside feels like entering a workspace tuned to Brooklyn's rhythm: airy, modern, warm, and built for teams that thrive on movement and creativity. Jay Suites Brooklyn has officially opened its doors as of December. Pre-booking is currently underway, with tours available for teams looking to establish a long-term presence in the borough.

For booking information, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected] or visit www.jaysuites.com to use the contact form.

