A Call to Intimacy: New Christian Book Challenges Believers to Draw Closer to Jesus in Urgent Times

"Through dozens of scriptures, you will learn what the 'The Word of God' says about surrendering to Him, dying to self, strongholds and how to pull them down, and much more," Bowen said.

In her belief that it is the follower's responsibility to seek God and make him their first love, Bowen encourages her readers not to waste their time in the last days of humanity but instead allow themselves to be guided to a path of vulnerability and a sense of elevated spirituality by surrendering their lives to God.

"The truth is you're not promised tomorrow," Bowen said. "So why would you take the chance of not knowing Jesus? Don't waste another day, develop a relationship with Him and come to know Him."

"My People Don't Know Me"

By Shannon Bowen

ISBN: 9798385042654 (softcover); 9798385042661 (hardcover); 9798385042678 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes and Noble

About the author

Shannon is a widow, mother, and grandmother who enjoys spending time with family and friends, working in the ministry, and sharing the love of Jesus. Writing has always been a passion and a form of ministry for her, both on social media and through poetry. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/861760-my-people-dont-know-me.

