A Call to Intimacy: New Christian Book Challenges Believers to Draw Closer to Jesus in Urgent Times

Author Shannon Bowen offers a wake-up call to believers and seekers alike
ATLANTA, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five years ago, author Shannon Bowen lost her husband, and just four months before that, her mother as well. Yet, during her grief, Bowen remained obedient to God, continuing in prayer and ministry. Two years later, after a season of tragic loss and spiritual searching, she was called by God to write her book. Written through the guidance and revelation of the Holy Spirit, she writes, "My People Don't Know Me."
Filled with scripture and spiritual wisdom, Bowen shares religious insights, including the exposure of the enemy's tactics, teaching readers how to take authority over spiritual battles, and emphasizing that the greatest barrier to intimacy with Jesus is often the readers themselves.
"Through dozens of scriptures, you will learn what the 'The Word of God' says about surrendering to Him, dying to self, strongholds and how to pull them down, and much more," Bowen said.
In her belief that it is the follower's responsibility to seek God and make him their first love, Bowen encourages her readers not to waste their time in the last days of humanity but instead allow themselves to be guided to a path of vulnerability and a sense of elevated spirituality by surrendering their lives to God.
"The truth is you're not promised tomorrow," Bowen said. "So why would you take the chance of not knowing Jesus? Don't waste another day, develop a relationship with Him and come to know Him."
"My People Don't Know Me"
By Shannon Bowen
ISBN: 9798385042654 (softcover); 9798385042661 (hardcover); 9798385042678 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes and Noble
About the author
Shannon is a widow, mother, and grandmother who enjoys spending time with family and friends, working in the ministry, and sharing the love of Jesus. Writing has always been a passion and a form of ministry for her, both on social media and through poetry. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/861760-my-people-dont-know-me.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Taylor Moralez
[email protected]
Media Contact
Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]
SOURCE LAVIDGE
Share this article