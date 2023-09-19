A Celebration of Family and Flavor: Fat Cousins Officially Opens Norton Location

"For the past two and a half years, we have been serving up freshly made pizza, subs and more, to the communities of Lakeville and Freetown at our current location in Lakeville and we are incredibly excited to now serve Norton and beyond." said Sandie Parker, Genral Manager of Fat Cousins. Tweet this

To celebrate the grand opening, Fat Cousins offered double points for their "Be A Fat Cousin Rewards Program" members at both locations all day long. Customers also enjoyed a ribbon-cutting ceremony, free slices of pizza, free drinks from Polar Beverages, exclusive discounts for walk-in orders and free small cheese pizza coupons for future orders. Local country radio station, Cat Country 98.1, also made an appearance with their team, offering promotional giveaways and the opportunity to win concert tickets to upcoming shows in Boston.

The new location features a modern and inviting interior, providing a warm and comfortable atmosphere for customers to enjoy their meals. Whether diners choose to dine-in, takeout or order via delivery, Fat Cousins remains dedicated to providing exceptional customer service.

Fat Cousins believes in the power of combining tradition with innovation. Their pizzas, subs and more are the result of generations-old recipes passed down through the family, blended seamlessly with modern culinary techniques. Each pizza is a work of art, blending old-school flavors with new. They also incorporate their Portuguese roots in many of their menu items, from the Portuguesa and Chicken Mozambique pizzas, to the CaGoila Special and VovT's Bifana subs and more. All of their food is handcrafted with the finest and freshest ingredients to ensure an explosion of flavors in every bite.

For more information about Fat Cousins and two locations, please visit fatcousins.com. Get exclusive discounts and more by downloading the official Fat Cousins mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Stay up to date with the latest news and promotions by following Fat Cousins on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, @fatcousinspizza.

About Fat Cousins. From a simple slice of pizza to one of our specialty sandwiches, Fat Cousins is obsessed with serving you the tastiest, heartiest, better-than-your-auntie's meals for lunch, dinner and anytime your belly starts to rumble. Being a Fat Cousin is feeling comfortable and full of laughter, memories and great food. It's about being happy and really, really enjoying that last bite. Love your family. Live your life. Feed your belly. Be one of our Fat Cousins.

Lakeville: 166 County Street, Lakeville, MA 02347

Norton: 288 E Main Street, Norton, MA 02766

Media Contact

Sandie Parker, Fat Cousins, 1 508-946-9090, [email protected], fatcousins.com

SOURCE Fat Cousins