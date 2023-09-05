A Central Lab Perspective on Site and Patient Centricity: Going Beyond the Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, attendees will gain insights into how the central lab paradigm has changed, what to expect from those changes, and how clinically focused central labs solve client and site challenges. Learn about the expanded services and solutions you should request from a central lab to help manage and inform clinical trials to emphasize patient centricity.
TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accurate, reliable and fast data is essential to any study. Clinical trial sponsors find it challenging to have accurate data from their central laboratory, and the COVID-19 pandemic has presented many issues in study startups. It is critical that a CRO central lab provides strategic tools and systems that manage every aspect of clinical trials to emphasize patient centricity. This can be done by providing integrated data to project teams in real time to help inform decisions, especially for complex trials. Additionally, it is imperative to have robust IT capabilities to continually innovate and embrace the latest and greatest technologies.
With an enhanced clinical focus, the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific is reimagining the role of the central lab in the clinical trial ecosystem. Join this webinar to learn how they have changed the central lab paradigm and are enabling clinical trials to be more efficient.
Register for the live webinar taking place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK), which will feature the following experts from the PPD clinical research business: Chris Clendening, Senior Vice President, Global Laboratory Services, Central Lab; Olivia Aspite, Executive Director, Global Lab Operations; Tricia Moloy, Director of Project Management; and Tracy Roe, Vice President, Development Operations.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit A Central Lab Perspective on Site and Patient Centricity: Going Beyond the Data.
