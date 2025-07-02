A Century of Stewardship: San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District Surpasses 1.5 Million Acre Feet - or 489 Billion Gallons - Recharged

"This milestone reflects what's possible when low-cost, locally led solutions are sustained through time," said San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District's General Manager Betsy Miller Vixie. Post this

This progress stands in contrast to global trends, where an estimated 21 of the world's 37 largest aquifers are being depleted faster than they can be replenished, according to NASA satellite data. Over the last two decades, unsustainable groundwater extraction has contributed to both ecological stress and even shifted Earth's rotational axis. The District's century-long commitment to groundwater recharge exemplifies an accessible, sustainable model that benefits communities and ecosystems alike.

To help combat changing water demands and weather patterns, the San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District applies a visionary but pragmatic approach to groundwater management. By diverting stormflows from the Santa Ana River and Mill Creek through 89 percolation basins, the District allows water to collect and seep naturally into the aquifer—where it becomes an essential and dependable supply source during periods of drought. These efforts would not be possible without the steadfast collaboration of local cities, water districts, and public agencies in the upper watershed, whose continued partnership and shared commitment to regional resilience make this work possible.

For more than a century, the SBVWCD has stewarded the San Bernardino Valley water basin and the native species of the Upper Santa Ana River Wash. Its collaborative approach to project management assures high-quality local water supplies for people, agriculture, and the environment. This includes groundwater recharge and oversight, and protection of habitat and native species in the Wash. Visit www.sbvwcd.org.

