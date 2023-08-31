A CFO's Generative AI Live Lab Unveiled at CFO Leadership Conference West

"We stand at the crossroads of financial innovation and ethical responsibility. I am thrilled to engage with the CFOLC community to explore how AI can revolutionize financial decision-making, automate routine tasks, and shape the future of corporate finance." -Glenn Hopper Tweet this

Glenn Hopper's expertise in both finance and AI bridges the gap between theory and application, offering participants actionable insights and strategic takeaways. This keynote promises to provide a comprehensive understanding of how generative AI can redefine the CFO's role in shaping corporate strategies. "As we stand at the crossroads of financial innovation and ethical responsibility, the integration of AI in finance presents both unprecedented opportunities and profound questions. I am thrilled to engage with the CFOLC community to explore how AI can revolutionize financial decision-making, automate routine tasks, and shape the future of corporate finance. Join me as we delve into the ROI, long-term benefits, and ethical considerations of AI adoption, and together, chart a path towards a more efficient and insightful financial landscape," says Glenn Hopper, Director, Eventus Advisory Group, LLC.

This year, over 300+ senior financial leaders from various industries are expected to attend the event in person, providing a platform for finance leaders to share their experiences and strategies during these challenging times. The CFO Leadership Conference West is pivotal in helping leaders drive business transformation and performance while focusing on sustainable growth for companies. Join us for an engaging session that goes beyond theory, equipping CFOs with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the evolving landscape of finance in the information age.

Find out more about this must attend event:

CFOLC Conference-East – October 2-4 - Phoenix

About The CFO Leadership Council:

The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success in their careers. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," the company spirit fosters a collaborative and energetic community, which helps members build a professional network of peers, discuss critical issues both in-person and online and deliver pragmatic and tangible insights on business and leadership issues. Owned by Chief Executive Group, the close community includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with 2,000+ members who actively drive the organization. www.cfolc.com

Media Contact:

Kristin Todd, Vice President

The CFO Leadership Council

[email protected]

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE The CFO Leadership Council