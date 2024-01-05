A CFO's Must Attend Conference: Spring 2024 CFO Leadership Conference

Founder Jack McCullough captures the event's essence, noting participants "Join for the content but stay for the connections!" Post this

Attendees consistently praise our conference for its in-depth coverage of the three essential pillars for every CFO: People, Process, and Platform Adoption. This year's featured speaker lineup includes industry luminaries such as Wetteny Joseph, EVP & CFO of Zoetis Inc., Jef Rawls, Corporate Trainer & Executive Producer at JesterZ Professional Services, and Fred Reichheld, Founder of Bain & Company's Loyalty practice and renowned author of Net Promoter 3.0. Founder Jack McCullough captures the event's essence, noting participants "join for the content but stay for the connections!" Immerse yourself in a community of high-level finance leaders who not only speak your language but also offer invaluable perspectives on the current financial landscape.

Spring 2024 CFO Leadership Conference | Boston, MA | June 4-6th, 2024

About the 2023 CFO Leadership Conference:

"I am struck by the amount of inspiring, competent, authentic individuals I met. From attendees to sponsors to keynote speakers, they were all top notch. And just like that my networking goals disappeared, my natural ability to converse appeared and I found my tribe."

Holly Purcell, MBA, CPA Consulting CFO, LS Associates

"This is a premier CFO event. Learning from and networking with CFOs is valuable and unique. How many conferences allow you so much learning from peers?"

Jean Zick, Partner, Juna Financial

"As always, a very well put together event, fantastic content for our times and to be able to network in person is tremendous. Congratulations The CFO Leadership Council"

Peter Brau, CFO, The Center for Reimagining Learning

"We are so grateful for this opportunity to network with and learn from fellow CFOs."

Ashwini Vasudeva, CFO Advisory/Consultant of Astute

About The CFO Leadership Council:

The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success in their careers. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," the company spirit fosters a collaborative and energetic community, which helps members build a professional network of peers, discuss critical issues both in-person and online and deliver pragmatic and tangible insights on business and leadership issues. Owned by Chief Executive Group, the close community includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with 2,000+ members who actively drive the organization. www.cfolc.com

Media Contact:

Kristin Todd, Vice President

The CFO Leadership Council

[email protected]

Kristin Todd, The CFO Leadership Council, 1 508-641-0465, [email protected], https://cfoleadershipcouncil.com/

