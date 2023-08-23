A chance meeting with a Peruvian shaman in Paris took Grace on a big journey of control, judgment, a dark place and the mental health system

Lucy Shepherd announces the release of 'Uncontainable: Spread Your Wings'

SYDNEY, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lucy Shepherd wants to inspire and motivate others to not lessen themselves because of others judgement and control. It is for this reason she now releases "Uncontainable: Spread Your Wings" (published by Balboa Press AU), an inspiring story about a shaman, a red seed necklace, a lady with a massive energy and the mental health system.

A chance meeting with a Peruvian shaman took Grace on a journey of judgement control and the mental health system. A modern day "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," fat pills and narrow minded doctors, this inspiring story of not letting others define who one is, Grace remains positive and motivated after being judged and told she had too much energy.

"Many people get labelled and drugged when they need empowerment and tools to cope during mental health problems. This book tells an inspiring story of positivity and good energy under extreme situations," Shepherd says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Shepherd answers, "Live life to the fullest, have fun, be themselves, help others, and never give away their power to anyone." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/758093-uncontainable

"Uncontainable: Spread Your Wings"

By Lucy Shepherd

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 218 pages | ISBN 9781982295929

E-Book | 218 pages | ISBN 9781982295936

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Lucy Shepherd is an Australian adventurer, sailor, mother, equestrian, capable independent woman who lives life to the fullest. She is runs a successful business on her farm, Footprints in style. Watch out for her other book series titled "The Mad Woman in the Red Undies," "Sexy doctor, Hilter and Turmeric Tea" and "Outback to Offshore."

