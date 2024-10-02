A Child's Dreams For The Future Are Precious And Irreplaceable

"My granddaughter Raelynn has such an imagination and I wanted to write this book for her". Post this

"My granddaughter Raelynn has such an imagination and I wanted to write this book for her," said Greer.

Barbara Allen Greer has been writing poetry and children's stories for over twenty years. She grew up as the youngest of five children on a working farm in north Florida. They worked together, played together, and ate three meals a day together. Weekends were fishing on Saturday and church on Sunday. Greer was raised poor but always felt rich with so much love.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. If Only I Could Be A CLOWN is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

