A Child's Dreams For The Future Are Precious And Irreplaceable

Xulon Press presents a flight of fancy for children and their families.
CLEVELAND, Ga., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Barbara Allen Greer inspires children's imaginations with If Only I Could Be A CLOWN ($14.99, paperback, 9798868504105; $26.99, hard cover, 9798868504112; $5.99, e-book, 9798868504129).
Full of animals and vivid colors, this whimsical children's book invites readers ages three to five to explore how they view their future selves and what they think their lives will be like.
"My granddaughter Raelynn has such an imagination and I wanted to write this book for her," said Greer.
Barbara Allen Greer has been writing poetry and children's stories for over twenty years. She grew up as the youngest of five children on a working farm in north Florida. They worked together, played together, and ate three meals a day together. Weekends were fishing on Saturday and church on Sunday. Greer was raised poor but always felt rich with so much love.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. If Only I Could Be A CLOWN is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Barbara Allen Greer, Salem Author Services, 832-731-0751, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article