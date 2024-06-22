A Cinematic Masterpiece Unveiled: "Ectropy" by Sir Daniel Winn

Chapter One of Philosophical Trilogy to Premiere at Directors Guild of America as part of the 2024 Asian World Film Festival

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sir Daniel Winn, the esteemed artist and filmmaker, is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest cinematic offering, "Ectropy: From Chaos to Order." Directed by Jordan Schulz, written by Schulz and Andrew Creme, executive produced by Randall J. Slavin, and featuring the artistic vision of Winn, the experimental sci-fi short delves deep into philosophical and existential themes, offering a unique blend of surreal storytelling and groundbreaking visual artistry.

On Saturday, November 16, 2024, as part of an exclusive exhibition at Winn Slavin Fine Art gallery in Beverly Hills, a select group of VIP attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience Winn's visionary work up close during a private screening of "Ectropy." The intimate event will also include a viewing of the accompanying painting series of the same name, offering a rare and immersive artistic experience.

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, "Ectropy" will make its official premiere at the Director's Guild of America (DGA). The premiere will serve as the closing film for the Asian World Film Festival's (AWFF) Vietnam Celebration, attended by some 700 guests and followed by a VIP reception. The estimated runtime for the Director's Cut is 18 minutes.

Additionally, throughout the AWFF's screening lineup (November 13-21, 2024), a 12-minute regular cut of "Ectropy" will be featured before the festival's final screening each day, allowing festival-goers a glimpse into Winn's cinematic brilliance.

*All above runtimes, screening dates, and venues subject to change*

"Ectropy" is an exploration of the universe's explosive genesis, drawing inspiration from The Big Bang Theory. The narrative unfolds as the enigmatic "Artist," tasked with shaping the cosmos, encounters Mother Nature in the mystical days of the universe's infancy. Together, they embark on a profound journey of self-discovery and creativity, highlighting the interplay between creation and Creator. Winn's philosophy of "Existential Surrealism" profoundly shapes the thematic essence of the film. Rooted in Winn's artistic background, the approach examines life's fundamental questions and the nature of existence itself.

Trilogy Context:

"Ectropy" is the first of the series, and prequel to, the award-winning short film entitled "Creation," which serves as the second installment. The trilogy is slated to conclude with "Entropy," expected to go into production in 2025, which will depict the inevitable decline back into chaos and complete the cycle of cosmic existence.

About WS Productions:

WS Productions is a pioneering production company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of artistic expression through film. Led by Sir Daniel Winn and Randall J. Slavin, the company aims to create visually immersive experiences that challenge conventional storytelling methods and provoke thought on the human condition and the cosmos.

About Winn Slavin Fine Art:

Since its inception in 1997, Winn Slavin Fine Art has become a driving force in fine art. Representing such Contemporary Master Artists as Vietnamese-American artist Sir Daniel K. Winn, American sculptor Ira Reines, American painter Jamie Pettis, Serbian sculptor Boban, Colombian artist Carlos Torres, and the iconic surrealist Salvador Dalí, Winn Slavin presents artwork from emerging contemporary artists on a rotating basis as well as select works by such Modern Masters as Pablo Picasso, Henri De Toulouse-Lautrec, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Mary Cassatt, and Edgar Degas. In addition to its Beverly Hills gallery on renowned Rodeo Drive, Winn Slavin boasts locations in Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh city. For more information, please visit: winnslavin.com.

