A City Boy Discovers Nature's Playground: New Book Inspires Children to Connect with the Great Outdoors

A tale written to raise awareness on disabilities, readers follow Timothy Michael from the big city to the countryside
PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seen by her loved ones as a natural caregiver, a mother of three, and grandmother of five, author Gloria McCarthy has always loved entertaining children by reading to them and teaching the beauty of the outdoors. Ready to take her passion to paper, McCarthy invites her readers to foster a love for nature in her new picture book, "Timothy and Mr. Tree."
In the book, readers meet the main character, Timothy Michael, a young boy who relocates from the big city with his family. In the countryside, Timothy's father created a tire swing hanging from a tree branch in their backyard, bordering the forest. However, Timothy is too little to push the swing himself, leaving him to feel discouraged and in tears until a voice introduces himself as Mr. Tree, a talking tree.
"Mr. Tree is nature's gift to Timothy," McCarthy said. "He's there to help Timothy dismiss his disappointment when trying something new that is hard, but instead allows him to look for happiness with change in his life. In this case, it's discovering the beautiful environment around him."
Following his introduction, Mr. Tree introduces Timothy to Honey, the brown bear, Mrs. Darlin, a deer, her fawn Susan Darlin, and another tree across the forest named Cousin Herman. In the belief that everyone is made unique, McCarthy showcases finding joy in different things, animals, and the acceptance of caretaking of others."
"Through these new friendships with other talking animals, Timothy learns what makes his forest friends happy and what keeps them healthy," McCarthy said. "This tale encourages children to embrace the outdoors while caring for those around them, instilling in them a love of nature and those whom they share it with."
"Timothy and Mr. Tree"
By Gloria McCarthy
ISBN: 9781665751216 (hardcover); 9781665751223 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Gloria McCarthy is mother to three and grandmother to five. She has always loved entertaining children, including teaching them to paint on canvas, crafts, and reading. She has taught self-defense and karate to children and adults for over 20 years and holds a 5th degree black belt herself. She lives in Phoenix, Ariz. with her husband. This is her first book. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840710-timothy-and-mr-tree.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Taylor Moralez
[email protected]
Media Contact
Taylor Moralez, LAVIDG, 4803066597, [email protected]
SOURCE Gloria McCarthy
Share this article