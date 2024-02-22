A City Boy Discovers Nature's Playground: New Book Inspires Children to Connect with the Great Outdoors

"Mr. Tree is nature's gift to Timothy," McCarthy said. "He's there to help Timothy dismiss his disappointment when trying something new that is hard, but instead allows him to look for happiness with change in his life. In this case, it's discovering the beautiful environment around him." Post this

Following his introduction, Mr. Tree introduces Timothy to Honey, the brown bear, Mrs. Darlin, a deer, her fawn Susan Darlin, and another tree across the forest named Cousin Herman. In the belief that everyone is made unique, McCarthy showcases finding joy in different things, animals, and the acceptance of caretaking of others."

"Through these new friendships with other talking animals, Timothy learns what makes his forest friends happy and what keeps them healthy," McCarthy said. "This tale encourages children to embrace the outdoors while caring for those around them, instilling in them a love of nature and those whom they share it with."

"Timothy and Mr. Tree"

By Gloria McCarthy

ISBN: 9781665751216 (hardcover); 9781665751223 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Gloria McCarthy is mother to three and grandmother to five. She has always loved entertaining children, including teaching them to paint on canvas, crafts, and reading. She has taught self-defense and karate to children and adults for over 20 years and holds a 5th degree black belt herself. She lives in Phoenix, Ariz. with her husband. This is her first book. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840710-timothy-and-mr-tree.

