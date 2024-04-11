A Close, Intimate Relationship With God Is Possible, And It's Worth Pursuing

The implications of understanding, learning, and practicing intimacy with God is that we experience freedom, we are fuller of the Holy Spirit, we bear fruit, we see God's protection, our spiritual authority is expanded, and Kingdom stuff like healing and deliverance happens Post this

"The implications of understanding, learning, and practicing intimacy with God is that we experience freedom, we are fuller of the Holy Spirit, we bear fruit, we see God's protection, our spiritual authority is expanded, and Kingdom stuff like healing and deliverance happens," said Stallone.

Kevin Stallone is an anointed, Bible-based preacher and teacher with 17 years of ministry experience who encourages people to go deeper in God and experience the fullness and power of the Holy Spirit. His passion is to see the Church experience a deeper relationship with God through understanding, learning, and practicing intimacy with God. Stallone earned a Master of Divinity from Nyack College Alliance of Theological Seminaries in New York City.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Going Deeper In God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

