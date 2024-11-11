A Cold Winter's Day Inspired Poetry That Will Warm Hearts

"I hope to make words on paper be enjoyed, and to feel the warmth of love and Christianity for real" Post this

James J. Tong was raised by two college math professors in a family of five children. He has degrees in both computer science and individualized studies, and also displays skill at chess and piano.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Winter Holly is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

