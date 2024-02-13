A Collaborative Approach to Advancing Access and Equity in Rare Disease Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the importance of creating patient-friendly clinical trials to study rare diseases. The featured speakers will discuss how to engage and support patients in rare disease clinical trials. The speakers will share lessons learned in a successful Pompe clinical trial. Attendees will learn strategies for a successful collaborative approach between the Sponsor, CRO, and sites.
TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensuring that all patients have equal access to participate in clinical trials across all geographies has become essential throughout the industry. Patient recruitment and retention remain one of the most challenging hurdles in clinical development, particularly for rare diseases. Implementing a patient-focused clinical trial design and fostering a collaborative approach between the Sponsor, CRO, sites, and advocacy groups can help lead to successful clinical trials.
Given the daily obstacles faced by patients with rare diseases, including late onset Pompe disease, it is critical to minimize patient burden while recruiting a committed group of patients. Once recruited into a clinical study, it becomes paramount to provide ongoing support by focusing on the needs and concerns of the patient. This enhances patient retention and facilitates the collection of vital data for primary endpoints, which ultimately leads to faster therapies to market and give the patient community a treatment option.
In this webinar, Medpace, a global full-service CRO, will discuss the importance of equity in patient-friendly rare disease trials. Experts will discuss strategies in creating a positive clinical trial experience through a collaborative approach between sites, the Sponsor, and the CRO.
Register now for the Rare Disease Day 2024 webinar to join the discussion with clinical trial experts on a collaborative approach to patient-friendly trials in rare disease.
Join Terence Eagleton, MBBS, BSc, Senior Medical Director, Medpace; Miaesha Campbell, Senior Director, Patient Recruitment, Medpace; Kristin Black, Clinical Trial Manager, Medpace; and Nita Patel, RN, Executive Director, Patient Advocacy at Amicus Therapeutics, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit A Collaborative Approach to Advancing Access and Equity in Rare Disease Clinical Trials.
