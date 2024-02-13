A Collaborative Approach to Advancing Access and Equity in Rare Disease Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Once recruited into a clinical study, it becomes paramount to provide ongoing support by focusing on the needs and concerns of the patient. Post this

In this webinar, Medpace, a global full-service CRO, will discuss the importance of equity in patient-friendly rare disease trials. Experts will discuss strategies in creating a positive clinical trial experience through a collaborative approach between sites, the Sponsor, and the CRO.

Register now for the Rare Disease Day 2024 webinar to join the discussion with clinical trial experts on a collaborative approach to patient-friendly trials in rare disease.

Join Terence Eagleton, MBBS, BSc, Senior Medical Director, Medpace; Miaesha Campbell, Senior Director, Patient Recruitment, Medpace; Kristin Black, Clinical Trial Manager, Medpace; and Nita Patel, RN, Executive Director, Patient Advocacy at Amicus Therapeutics, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit A Collaborative Approach to Advancing Access and Equity in Rare Disease Clinical Trials.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks