A Colorful New Children's Book Shows What Kindness Can Accomplish

DAYTON, Ohio, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sara Townsley introduces young readers to The Colors of Kindness($14.99, paperback, 9781662893315; $5.99, e-book, 9781662893322).
A young artist sells her artwork and ends up inspiring a national holiday. Her kindness is life-changing and inspiring to others.
"I was thinking about the way to cheer up [the] community and came up with this kindness lesson," said Townsley.
First-time author, Sara Townsley, resides in Dayton, Ohio. She lives with her two children, daughter and son, and enjoys life with Jason, the love of her life. Townsley earned a degree in nonprofit management/public administration and has a rewarding career as a social worker.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Colors of Kindness is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
