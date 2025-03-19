A Complete Solution for Identifying Protein Signatures: From Sample to Actionable Results, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Success in protein profiling depends not only on selecting the right assays or an appropriate panel size for the research question but also on a well-designed study, a streamlined workflow and a robust yet user-friendly statistical pipeline for data analysis and interpretation. Post this

Success in protein profiling depends not only on selecting the right assays or an appropriate panel size for the research question but also on a well-designed study, a streamlined workflow and a robust yet user-friendly statistical pipeline for data analysis and interpretation. These factors directly influence the speed of data generation, the quality of insights and the overall impact of the results.

In this webinar, attendees will learn how the integration of a compact, simple benchtop instrument powered by next-generation technology provides access to a complete protein profiling solution: From research question and study design to data analysis and interpretation.

Through real-world published examples, attendees will explore how this solution accelerates biomarker discovery and validation in neurology, oncology, cardiovascular diseases and immune-mediated diseases, with applications in patient stratification and clinical research.

Join experts from Olink Proteomics, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shana Lamers, MS, MBA, Senior Field Application Scientist; and Elisa Viering, Software Product Manager, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 9am EDT (3pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit A Complete Solution for Identifying Protein Signatures: From Sample to Actionable Results.

