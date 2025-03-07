A Conversation with PWM: Market Volatility & Investment Strategies

A discussion on the recent market pullback, its implications, and whether investors should be concerned—or see it as a buying opportunity.

Host: Alex Matovski, Managing Director, PWM Advisors

Guests: Michael Terry, CFP, CIMA & Matt Cianci, CFA

Alex Matovski

Welcome to "A Conversation with PWM." Today, we're discussing the recent market pullback, its implications, and whether investors should be concerned—or see it as a buying opportunity. Joining me are Michael Terry, CFP, and Matt Cianci, CFA. Let's dive right in.

Market Pullback & Buying Opportunities

Alex: Mike, what's your take on the current market situation? Should investors be worried?

Michael Terry: Not at all, Alex. What we're seeing right now is a typical market pullback—about 6% off the highs. The market has turned slightly negative for the year, but I see this as a short-term correction rather than a major downturn. Historically, pullbacks of this magnitude are normal and can create attractive entry points for investors.

Alex: What about the recent tariff discussions? Some investors worry this could be a sign of prolonged economic turbulence.

Michael: I think the tariff talks are being used more as a negotiating tactic rather than a fundamental policy shift. They're a bargaining chip, not a new long-term strategy. Markets may react in the short term, but I don't see this as a catalyst for a sustained decline.

Economic Outlook & Investment Strategy

Alex: Matt, what indicators are you watching to gauge market stability?

Matt Cianci: A few key things stand out to me. First, high-yield spreads remain well below their 2024 levels, which is a positive sign that credit markets aren't showing distress. Second, the 2-year Treasury yield is falling but hasn't dipped below 2024 lows, suggesting that market stress isn't as severe as some fear.

Also, only two sectors, Consumer Discretionary and Technology—are down as well. That tells me this isn't a broad market selloff but rather a selective decline in specific areas. Finally, the advance-decline line is flat since February, meaning roughly half of stocks are up while the other half are down. The market is being pulled lower by a few names, not widespread weakness as we saw in 2022 when the Advance Decline was declining.

Alex: So in your view, these factors suggest that now might actually be a time to add exposure rather than retreat?

Matt: Absolutely. If you're a long-term investor, these moments create opportunities rather than risks.

Technical Levels & Market Support

Alex: Mike, from a technical perspective, where do we stand?

Michael: We are currently ~6% off the February 18 high. The 200-day moving average sits at 5,725, a key level to watch. Additionally, Fibonacci retracements based on the last two major market lows (August 2024 and October/November 2023) converge around 5,625—which would represent another ~2% downside from current levels. That's a potential area of support if the pullback continues.

Final Thoughts

Alex: So, to summarize, while markets are pulling back, we're not seeing signs of major distress. Credit spreads remain contained, certain sectors are holding up, and technical levels suggest potential support ahead. Would you both agree that for disciplined investors, this could be a time to stay the course or even consider adding exposure?

Michael: Absolutely. The fundamentals remain strong, and I see this as a normal correction rather than a sign of broader weakness.

Matt: Agreed. The data supports staying invested and taking advantage of potential opportunities as they arise.

Alex: Great insights, as always. Thanks, Mike and Matt, for the conversation. And to our readers, stay disciplined, stay informed, and reach out to us at PWM Advisors if you have any questions about your portfolio strategy.

