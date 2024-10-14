A Couple Of Grandparents Thought Life Was Calming Down, But Their Greatest Struggle Was Still To Come

"God's amazing love and grace and the promise I made to Him to tell everyone what the Lord has done for us." Post this

Busche said he was inspired by "God's amazing love and grace and the promise I made to Him to tell everyone what the Lord has done for us."

Steve Busche is a simple family man who is a private person with a quiet soul. He enjoys his life with his wife of forty-two years; his four children and their spouses; and his most honored title of Grandpa/Papa by his nine grandchildren. When he is not working at his job in the building industry or traveling to visit his kids in Tennessee, he works at his home with the animals and also helps Doreen with her bees.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Tragedy…or Blessing? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

