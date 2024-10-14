A Couple Of Grandparents Thought Life Was Calming Down, But Their Greatest Struggle Was Still To Come

Xulon Press presents a story of how God used COVID-19 to change two lives forever.
WEST BROOKLYN, Ill., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Steve Busche shares how God surprised him and his wife in Tragedy…or Blessing? A Life-Altering, True COVID Story($18.99, paperback, 9798868505256; $28.99, hard cover, 9798868505263; $9.99, e-book, 9798868505270).
Busche and his wife Doreen had enjoyed almost forty years together. They were in their sunset years on a small farm, thinking they had earned a quiet life surrounded by their children and grandchildren. COVID-19 didn't think so. Busche got sick first, and thought he was at his worst when he asked God to put him out of his misery. He hadn't seen anything yet, though, since he still had to watch Doreen's struggle, as her illness was even worse and she was put on a ventilator. Join them on their journey to seek God, His purpose, and His amazing grace.
Busche said he was inspired by "God's amazing love and grace and the promise I made to Him to tell everyone what the Lord has done for us."
Steve Busche is a simple family man who is a private person with a quiet soul. He enjoys his life with his wife of forty-two years; his four children and their spouses; and his most honored title of Grandpa/Papa by his nine grandchildren. When he is not working at his job in the building industry or traveling to visit his kids in Tennessee, he works at his home with the animals and also helps Doreen with her bees.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Tragedy…or Blessing? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
