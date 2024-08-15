A Creative New Way to Remember Bible Stories, Verses and Passages

People are always commenting on how they can't remember things well, especially Bible verses and passages. I wish to help them by sharing biblical truths that have been organized and arranged in memorable patterns like acronyms and acrostics. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Smith said, "People are always commenting on how they can't remember things well, especially Bible verses and passages. I wish to help them by sharing biblical truths that have been organized and arranged in memorable patterns like acronyms and acrostics."

Terrence W. Smith also known as "Dr. T," is a former President and Dean, and current professor of 23 years at the New England Bible College & Seminary in Bangor and Portland, Maine. He holds a Doctor of Theology Degree, a Master of Ministry degree and a Bachelors of Arts degree in Bible. Smith has served ten years pastoral ministry, six years full-time Christian camp director, two years full-time as a Christian School teacher, and five years substitute teaching in public school. He speaks and sings in different churches every Sunday as well as at camps and conferences. Smith has been called by God to make disciples who will make disciples of Jesus Christ. In addition to this book, Smith is the published author of Communicating Like Jesus: A Discovery of the Master. In addition to singing, Smith plays guitar, harmonica and foot tambourine, all at the same time. He uses magic tricks and illusions as teaching aids for preaching and teaching. He also loves to play with his grandchildren, walk, exercise, enjoy water sports and fix things.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Bible to Life: Making Biblical Truth Memorable is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Terrence W. Smith, Salem Author Services, (207) 902-0103, [email protected], terrenceWsmith.com

SOURCE Xulon Press