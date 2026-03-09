A Culinary Dialogue Between Baja and the World: Montage Los Cabos Unveils Inaugural Arte Culinaria Festival

Montage Los Cabos brings together six of the world's defining chefs and leading cocktail institutions for an intimate three-day cultural and gastronomic exchange, May 22-25, 2026.

LOS CABOS, Mexico, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forbes Five-Star Resort and Spa, Montage Los Cabos introduces Arte Culinaria, a three-day culinary festival taking place May 22-25, 2026, weaving gastronomy, art, and culture into a thoughtfully curated series of experiences inspired by Baja's creative landscape. Set against the striking backdrop of Santa Maria Bay, the festival will unite six of the world's most influential culinary figures to host intimate dining experiences, tastings, and storytelling.

The inaugural edition brings together a constellation of culinary voices: Mexico's two-Michelin-starred chef Jorge Vallejo (Quintonil, Mexico City) and The World's Best Female Chef 2019 Daniela Soto-Innes (Rubra, Punta Mita), joined by internationally celebrated three-Michelin-starred chefs Dominique Crenn (Atelier Crenn, San Francisco) and Julien Royer (Odette, Singapore), two-Michelin-starred chef Richard Lee (Saison, San Francisco) and Latin America's Best Female Chef 2022 Manu Buffara (Manu, Brazil). The lineup is further complimented by talents from the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy platform, Cris Hanhausen (Momiji, Mexico City) and Erick Bautista (NOL, Mérida), who will host the Welcome to Baja event. Complementing the culinary program, Arte Culinaria welcomes four of the world's most influential cocktail institutions. Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy, No. 1 on The World's 50 Best Bars list in 2024, Tlecān, ranked No. 23 in 2025, and Licorería Limantour, ranked No. 52 in 2025. Rounding out the lineup is Dominique Crenn's acclaimed Bar Crenn from San Francisco. Together, these world-renowned culinarians will create a series of intimate experiences, offering guests rare proximity to the architects of modern fine dining.

"At Montage Los Cabos, food and beverage is not an amenity — it is central to how our guests experience Baja California," said Marco Ortlam, Managing Director of Montage Los Cabos. "Arte Culinaria was created to bring meaningful culinary voices into dialogue with this extraordinary landscape. By anchoring global talent in the ingredients, traditions, and spirit of Baja, we create experiences that feel both relevant and deeply connected to place."

The weekend program is designed as an exploration of every sense, featuring collaborative Four-Hands dining experiences, cultural workshops, a luxury yacht excursion, immersive beverage tastings, and a signature beachside celebration under the Baja night sky. Curated by Xavier Salomon, Director of Culinary for Montage International, experiences unfold across Montage Los Cabos' on-site venues, intentionally designed to create proximity – between guests and chefs, land and table, tradition and innovation.

Meet the Chefs of Arte Culinaria

Daniela Soto-Innes, chef of Rubra in Punta Mita, was named The World's Best Female Chef in 2019. Formerly executive chef of Cosme in New York, she is recognized for vibrant, ingredient-driven cuisine that redefines contemporary Mexican gastronomy.

Dominique Crenn, chef and co-owner of Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, is the first female chef in the United States to earn three Michelin stars. Her cuisine merges French technique with poetic narrative, earning her the World's 50 Best Icon Award in 2021. Crenn hosted Casa Crenn the same year, a series of exclusive dinners in one of the resort's signature Casas.

Jorge Vallejo, chef-owner of Quintonil in Mexico City, ranked No. 3 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list. Working alongside his wife, Alejandra Flores, he holds two Michelin stars and is internationally respected for elevating Mexican ingredients through refined, modern technique.

Julien Royer, chef-owner of Odette in Singapore, a three-Michelin-starred modern French restaurant consistently ranked among Asia's finest. His modern French cuisine is defined by precision, seasonality, and a deep respect for terroir.

Manu Buffara, owner, award‑winning Brazilian chef and the visionary behind Restaurant Manu in Curitiba, known for its intimate, hyper‑seasonal tasting menu. Named Latin America's Best Female Chef in 2022, she is celebrated for her sustainable, vegetable‑forward philosophy and close relationships with local producers.

Richard Lee, executive chef of Saison in San Francisco, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant celebrated for its refined, live-fire cuisine. A San Francisco native, Lee trained at Eleven Madison Park during its tenure as The World's 50 Best Restaurant #1 before returning home to shape Saison's ingredient-driven, precision-focused culinary identity.

Cris Hanhausen, co-founder and chef of Momiji restaurant in Mexico City. With a solid international career, she worked at renowned establishments such as Osteria Francescana (by Massimo Bottura) and Piazza Duomo, both Michelin-starred in Italy. In addition, she stood out as a regional finalist for Latin America and the Caribbean in the 2022–2023 edition of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy.

Erick Bautista, executive chef at NOL in Mérida. Recognized as the regional winner for Latin America and the Caribbean in the 2022–2023 edition of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy. His talent has established him as one of the most promising figures in the industry, recently being named by Food & Wine en Español magazine as one of the Best New Chefs 2025.

Arte Culinaria's vision for culture, culinary excellence, and travel is proudly supported by its official partners: Capital One, Aeromexico, Forbes Travel Guide, and the Los Cabos Tourism Board (FITURCA).

For tickets to select culinary events and more information on Arte Culinaria at Montage Los Cabos including room packages, please visit www.arteculinaria.com.mx or email [email protected].

To learn more about Montage Los Cabos, please visit www.montagehotels.com/loscabos and follow @montageloscabos.

About Montage Los Cabos

Montage Los Cabos is situated within The Twin Dolphin master-planned community located on the "Golden Corridor" between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo on the southernmost tip of the Baja Peninsula in Mexico. Situated upon 39 acres of beachfront overlooking the azure waters of Santa Maria Bay, the resort offers spectacular views and immediate, walk-in access to the finest swimming, diving, and snorkeling in the region. Montage Los Cabos features 122 expansive guestrooms and suites and 52 privately owned Montage Residences offering indoor-outdoor living. The resort features a 40,000-sq. ft. Spa Montage; three dining venues including, signature fine-dining restaurant, Mezcal; tennis, pickleball and recreational lawn facilities; three pools; Montage's signature children's program, Paintbox; over 30,000-sq. ft. of outdoor event space including beachside event lawns and 5,500-sq. ft. of indoor meeting and event space. Montage Los Cabos guests and residents also have access to the Twin Dolphin Club. Montage Los Cabos is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts' worldwide collection. For more information, follow @montageloscabos or visit www.montage.com/loscabos.

About Montage Hotels & Resorts

Montage Hotels & Resorts is the ultra-luxury hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman. Designed to serve the affluent and discerning traveler and homeowner, the company features an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences. Each Montage property offers comfortable elegance, a unique sense of place and spirit, impeccable hospitality and memorable culinary, spa and lifestyle experiences. The portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences includes Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Montage Los Cabos, Montage Healdsburg, and Montage Big Sky. Future destinations include Montage Cay, Montage Punta Mita and Montage Valle de Guadalupe. Montage Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information, follow @montagehotels or visit www.montage.com.

