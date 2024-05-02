A Cutting-Edge Scientific Approach to Cholesterol Control, Weight Control and Disease Prevention With Less Dietary Restriction

Counteract the Fat: A groundbreaking book based on scientific studies.

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Junk food is so loved by many. What is not loved are the associated medical conditions and weight gain. Over time, scientific studies have been conducted at various institutions across America and abroad. These studies have indicated that fiber and antioxidants can mitigate the health risks associated with junk food by counteracting the physiological effects of high-fat and other junk food, thus offering a cutting-edge approach to maintaining better health without deprivation. This does not mean that 𝑢𝑛𝑙𝑖𝑚𝑖𝑡𝑒𝑑 consumption of junk food without consequences is now possible. What it does mean is greater freedom, less restriction and a wider variety of food choices for 𝘩𝑒𝑎𝑙𝑡𝘩𝑦 individuals. These groundbreaking discoveries are uncovered in the book 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑡𝘩𝑒 𝐹𝑎𝑡: 𝐻𝑜𝑤 𝑆𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑐 𝑆𝑡𝑢𝑑𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝐻𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑆𝘩𝑜𝑤𝑛 𝑇𝘩𝑎𝑡 𝐹𝑖𝑏𝑒𝑟 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐴𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑥𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑛𝑡𝑠 𝐶𝑎𝑛 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑡𝘩𝑒 𝑃𝘩𝑦𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑙𝑜𝑔𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝐸𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑠 𝑜𝑓 𝐽𝑢𝑛𝑘 𝐹𝑜𝑜𝑑 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑃𝑟𝑜𝑚𝑜𝑡𝑒 𝐶𝘩𝑜𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑜𝑙 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑊𝑒𝑖𝑔𝘩𝑡 𝐶𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑙 𝑊𝑖𝑡𝘩 𝐿𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 (ISBN: 979-8398923704). The following concepts are discussed in the book:

𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑡𝘩𝑒 𝐹𝑎𝑡 is a viable alternative to severely restrictive eating habits that stands alone as an informative, research-backed contribution to dietary science. The book explains how fiber and antioxidants can help stave off illness and obesity in a 𝗻𝗼𝗻-severely restrictive diet. 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑡𝘩𝑒 𝐹𝑎𝑡 is ideal for healthy adults with no history of debilitating illnesses who would like to maintain their health without sacrificing their favorite indulgences. 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑡𝘩𝑒 𝐹𝑎𝑡 uncovers discoveries made by scientists at more than a dozen world-class institutions.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿:

DéShond L Barnes discovered the 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑡𝘩𝑒 𝐹𝑎𝑡 concept in the late 1990's by poring through medical journals and health, nutrition and diet publications for nearly a year, and has practiced the revolutionary 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑡𝘩𝑒 𝐹𝑎𝑡 methodology ever since — with incredible success. By examining nutrition facts labels, calculating the total amount of fiber, antioxidants and other essential nutrients provided by health foods, and consuming a daily diet containing an average of 100+% of the Recommended Daily Allowance for fiber, antioxidants and other essential nutrients — Barnes has maintained excellent blood cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure and body weight over the decades without sacrificing unhealthy junk food favorites. This has inspired Barnes to share this information with the rest of the world by publishing 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑡𝘩𝑒 𝐹𝑎𝑡 more than two decades later. Barnes also teaches 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑡𝘩𝑒 𝐹𝑎𝑡 seminars at local Y.M.C.A.'s and public libraries in northern Illinois to spread the word about the 𝐶𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑡𝘩𝑒 𝐹𝑎𝑡 methodology. Barnes lives and writes in northern Illinois.

