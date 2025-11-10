A Decade of Excellence: Villas of Distinction® Wins 2025 Travvy Award For 10th Consecutive Year

"Winning Gold this year is incredibly special," said Steve Lassman, vice president of villa product and agency relations for Villas of Distinction. "Our travel advisor partners are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition is really a reflection of their loyalty and belief in us." Post this

"Winning Gold this year is incredibly special," said Steve Lassman, vice president of villa product and agency relations for Villas of Distinction. "Our travel advisor partners are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition is really a reflection of their loyalty and belief in us. We're honored to work alongside such dedicated professionals who share our passion for creating unforgettable villa experiences."

For more information, a breakdown of categories and to view the full list of winners, please visit http://www.TravvyAwards.com.

Travelers interested in booking a luxury villa should contact their travel advisor, visit VillasofDistinction.com or call 800-289-0900.

About The Travvy Awards

The annual Travvy Awards, presented by TravelPulse, part of Northstar Travel Group, recognizes the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry by honoring travel companies and destinations for their outstanding achievement with this prestigious award. Thousands of votes — cast by the travel professionals who sell the vast majority of these trips to tens of millions of consumers yearly — determined the very best in the travel industry. The selections by advisors reflect the suppliers and destinations they believe provide outstanding service to their clients. For more information, please visit http://www.TravvyAwards.com

About Villas of Distinction®

Villas of Distinction®, as part of World Travel Holdings, is an award-winning, full-service villa experience creator with an exclusive portfolio of vetted and inspected villas in more than 60 destinations worldwide, including the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, and beyond. Many villas feature excellent staff and state-of-the-art amenities – like private pools, home theaters, in-villa game rooms, and fitness centers. The luxury villa provider has gained its guests' trust by ensuring every villa meets strict standards so that each home exceeds expectations. Since 1988, the Villas of Distinction team has made vacation planning effortless by helping travelers find their perfect vacation home and curating one-of-a-kind getaways at the world's top villas. Travel Advisors have named Villas of Distinction as the Gold winner for "Best Villa Rental Company Overall" in the annual Travvy Awards since 2015. In 2025, Villas of Distinction was named Villa Rental Company of the Year at the Travel Pulse Readers' Choice Awards in Canada. http://www.VillasofDistinction.com.

Media Contact

Lakecia Gayle, Villas of Distinction, 877-958-7447, [email protected], https://www.villasofdistinction.com/

SOURCE Villas of Distinction