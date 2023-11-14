"A Deeper Connection" Releases Today to Provide New Approach and Guide to Managing Conflict in All Relationships

"This informative guide provides readers with invaluable insights, strategies, and tools to easily address conflict and foster personal and professional growth," said John Sherrodd, author, mental health therapist, and life coach. Post this

"A Deeper Connection" delves into the complexities of conflict and presents a fresh perspective on how to transform the way we think about it. By offering this unique approach, the author encourages readers to use conflicts as opportunities for learning and growth, and creating connections with others, rather than viewing them as negative experiences. In addition to a system for addressing conflict, readers will learn from practical examples to help them apply the mindset and principles to various relationship scenarios. Whether it's a conflict with a partner, family member, friend, or colleague, the strategies presented can be adapted to any situation.

Even before its official release, "A Deeper Connection" has received accolades from relationship experts and leaders around the world:

"With four generations currently trying to effectively deal with each other, conflict frequently arises. 'A Deeper Connection' presents clear communication tools to resolve the issues. An important read!"

––Dr. Allan Colman, Author, Speaker, and Revenue Generator

"Most people avoid conflict. Few thrive on it. This book offers the tools to build the confidence you need during any conflict. Use these tools and keep the relationship intact even after conflict occurs."

––Janelle Bruland, Bestselling Author of The Success Lie, 9x Inc. Fastest Growing Company

"A Deeper Connection" is available at all major bookstores and online retailers.

About the Author:

John Sherrodd is a licensed counselor, Emotionally Focused Therapist, and life coach, helping couples and individuals improve their mental health and live their best lives. Learn more at www.johnsherrodd.com.

