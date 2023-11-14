"A Deeper Connection" Releases Today to Provide New Approach and Guide to Managing Conflict in All Relationships

Learn the details and system for addressing any conflict with ease in this new book written by a leader in the mental health and life coaching fields.
SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the highly anticipated release of "A Deeper Connection: How to Navigate Conflict and Grow Relationships," a groundbreaking book that aims to revolutionize the way we view and approach conflict in all relationships. As we navigate an increasingly interconnected and complex world, "A Deeper Connection" provides a timely and essential resource for anyone seeking to cultivate healthier relationships. Professionals looking to enhance team dynamics, couples striving to improve communication, or individuals wanting to build better connections, will find invaluable guidance and practical tools in this book.
"With the mindset and approach shared in 'A Deeper Connection', anyone can learn the skills that I've helped my clients learn and apply over the years," said John Sherrodd, author, mental health therapist, and life coach. "This informative guide provides readers with invaluable insights, strategies, and tools to easily address conflict and foster personal and professional growth."
"A Deeper Connection" delves into the complexities of conflict and presents a fresh perspective on how to transform the way we think about it. By offering this unique approach, the author encourages readers to use conflicts as opportunities for learning and growth, and creating connections with others, rather than viewing them as negative experiences. In addition to a system for addressing conflict, readers will learn from practical examples to help them apply the mindset and principles to various relationship scenarios. Whether it's a conflict with a partner, family member, friend, or colleague, the strategies presented can be adapted to any situation.
Even before its official release, "A Deeper Connection" has received accolades from relationship experts and leaders around the world:
"With four generations currently trying to effectively deal with each other, conflict frequently arises. 'A Deeper Connection' presents clear communication tools to resolve the issues. An important read!"
––Dr. Allan Colman, Author, Speaker, and Revenue Generator
"Most people avoid conflict. Few thrive on it. This book offers the tools to build the confidence you need during any conflict. Use these tools and keep the relationship intact even after conflict occurs."
––Janelle Bruland, Bestselling Author of The Success Lie, 9x Inc. Fastest Growing Company
"A Deeper Connection" is available at all major bookstores and online retailers.
About the Author:
John Sherrodd is a licensed counselor, Emotionally Focused Therapist, and life coach, helping couples and individuals improve their mental health and live their best lives. Learn more at www.johnsherrodd.com.
