A Defining Georgetown Landmark with Presidential Provenance Comes to the Market

Built circa 1811, The Marbury House was commissioned by William Marbury, a prominent Georgetown financier, Federalist, and the namesake of the landmark Supreme Court case Marbury v. Madison (1803). The case established the principle of judicial review and solidified Marbury's name in American constitutional history — an association that endows this residence with a provenance few homes in the country can claim.

The home's façade is a study in Federal elegance: rose-red brick, deep green shutters, a centered entry crowned by a fanlight, and refined cornices that speak to proportion and restraint rather than ostentation. Inside, gracious stair halls and high-ceilinged double parlors invite both conversation and ceremony, while the dining room opens onto a lush walled garden — one of Georgetown's most coveted luxuries. The property includes five bedrooms, multiple full baths, a library, staff quarters with a private entrance, and rare on-site parking with a one-car garage and two additional spaces.

The property's legacy deepened in the mid-twentieth century when Senator John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy purchased the home in 1957. It became their first owned residence in Washington — a setting for young family life and the dawn of a political era that would soon captivate the world. Their daughter Caroline and, later, John F. Kennedy Jr. were born during this period. Within these walls, Jacqueline Kennedy hosted her famed "political teas," and the double parlor became a discreet salon of Washington's intellectual and social elite. During the 1960 campaign and transition, the house served as an informal command post; and on January 20, 1961, John and Jacqueline Kennedy stepped through its doorway on their way to the presidential inauguration — an image forever etched in the American consciousness.

"The Marbury House represents the very best of Washington, D.C. history," says Michael Rankin, Founding Partner of TTR Sotheby's International Realty, and the #1 real estate agent in Washington, D.C. according to The Wall Street Journal/Real Trends annual rankings.

"From the founding of judicial review to the Kennedy presidency, its walls have witnessed the evolution of American governance and culture. Yet it remains a livable, gracious home — one that carries its heritage lightly, with warmth and elegance."

With a long record of success representing the Washington Metropolitan Area's most architecturally and historically significant properties, TTR Sotheby's International Realty continues to set the benchmark for marketing homes of distinction in the Capital region. The firm's stewardship of landmark estates like The Marbury House underscores its dedication to preserving and celebrating Washington D.C.'s unique heritage.

The Marbury House is presented exclusively by Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby's International Realty. Private showings are available by appointment only.

