A' Design Award & Competition Announces Call for Entries for 2025 Edition

The A' Design Award & Competition welcomes submissions from designers, architects, engineers, innovators, design studios, architectural offices, research and development companies, product manufacturers, large corporations, and brands from all countries and industries. The competition is open to any product, project, or service that features outstanding design.

Submitting entries to the A' Design Award is a simple and straightforward process. Participants can create a free account on the A' Design Award website to manage their submissions and access valuable resources. Upon uploading their work, entrants receive a complimentary and confidential preliminary review, providing expert feedback and suggestions for improving their presentation.

The competition features three primary nomination periods:

Early Nomination Period: April 15th to June 30th

Regular Nomination Period: July 1st to September 30th

Late Nomination Period: October 1st to February 28th

Results are annually announced on May 1st. Participants are encouraged to submit their entries during the early nomination period to benefit from lower nomination fees and have more time to incorporate the valuable feedback provided by the preliminary jury.

The A' Design Award & Competition boasts a prestigious grand jury panel consisting of highly experienced design professionals, prominent academics, and influential media members. The competition follows a rigorous, meritocratic, and impartial evaluation process, ensuring that each entry is judged fairly and anonymously based on pre-established criteria.

Eligible laureates of the A' Design Award receive a wide array of benefits as part of the grand A' Design Prize, including:

Perpetual, unlimited, and worldwide license to use the esteemed "A' Design Award Winner Logo"

Publication in the award-winner's yearbook

Participation in international design exhibitions

The Omega Particle award trophy

Press release preparation and public relations campaign

Invitation to the exclusive La Notte Premio A' gala-night and award ceremony in Italy

To ensure maximum visibility for the laureates, the A' Design Prize offers winner project translation services, press release preparation and distribution, newsroom building, media showcase presentations, content distribution, syndication, publication, and feature opportunities via media partners.

"We are excited to launch the call for entries for the 2025 edition of the A' Design Award & Competition," said Dr. Onur Mustak Cobanli, coordinator of A' Design Award & Competition. "Our primary mission is to help create a better world through good design, and we look forward to discovering and celebrating the most outstanding designs from around the globe."

For more information about the A' Design Award & Competition and to submit your entries, please visit https://competition.adesignaward.com

Discover A' Design Award laureates, some of the world's greatest innovations and good designs, art, architecture here:

https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winners.php

About A' Design Award & Competition:

The A' Design Award & Competition is one of the world's leading international annual juried competitions for design, architecture, and innovation. Organized since 2008, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by recognizing, honoring, and promoting exceptional designs across various disciplines. The competition attracts the attention of millions of design-oriented audiences, consumers, and journalists worldwide.

Media Contact

Makpal Bayetova, A' Design Award & Competition, 39 +390314972900, [email protected], https://competition.adesignaward.com

SOURCE A' Design Award & Competition