A Distinguished Leader in Employee Satisfaction: PrideStaff Wins Best of Staffing® Employee Satisfaction Award

Earning the Best of Staffing Employee Satisfaction Award for four years in a row is especially significant because it's based solely on anonymous feedback from our own employees, proving that we're succeeding in creating a fantastic work experience for our valued team members. Post this

PrideStaff received a Net Promoter® Score from internal employees that significantly exceeded the global NPS standard of 50 for an "excellent" experience rating.

PrideStaff received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 80.3% of internal employees.

PrideStaff is also the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Award for Client and Talent satisfaction. PrideStaff's 2024 NPS scores and its sustained track record of employee satisfaction distinguish it as a premier staffing firm that prides itself on being a great place to work.

"PrideStaff is passionate about nurturing a strong culture that embraces collaboration, prioritizes well-being, and helps our staff build careers that align with their goals," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "Earning the Best of Staffing Employee Satisfaction Award for four years in a row is especially significant because it's based solely on anonymous feedback from our own employees, proving that we're succeeding in creating a fantastic work experience for our valued team members."

"Knowing that providing world-class client and talent experience begins with delivering a world-class employee experience, I want to express my gratitude to every Strategic-Partner, leader, and manager in the PrideStaff system for their role in earning this distinguished award. It's an honor to work with leaders who strive tirelessly to create an incredible workplace for our internal employees and inspire them to create exceptional results for our clients and candidates."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated Founder and CEO Eric Gregg. "These firms have proven their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success—cheers to you all!"

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing 15-Year Diamond Award, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more here.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Media Contact

Bri Castro, PrideStaff, 559.432.7780, [email protected], https://www.pridestaff.com

SOURCE PrideStaff